Masoud Pezeshkian Sworn In As Iran's 9Th President

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Jul 31 (NNN-IRNA) – Masoud Pezeshkian was sworn in as Iran's ninth president, yesterday, in a ceremony held at Tehran's parliament.

The ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials, military commanders, and representatives from 88 countries and 10 international organisations.

Following his oath-taking before parliament, Pezeshkian outlined his administration's goals, focusing on Iran's economic development, national interests, and improving citizens' lives.

He highlighted key foreign policy objectives, aimed at safeguarding national security and enhancing economic prosperity within the framework of“dignity, wisdom, and expediency.”

Pezeshkian also condemned Israeli actions in Gaza, criticizing bombings that affected civilians, including women and children, and those who supported such actions.

Pezeshkian, 69, emerged as the winner on Jul 6, in the country's presidential elections and was officially endorsed by Iranian Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, as Iran's ninth president on Sunday.

He now has 15 days to submit his proposed cabinet to parliament for approval.– NNN-IRNA

