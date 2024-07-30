India And Canada Engage In Multiple Rounds Of Talks Over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's Killing

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Indian and Canadian security officials and diplomats have conducted multiple meetings recently, including two between Canada's intelligence chief and an Indian representative in a third country, to address the killing of Khalistani Hardeep Singh Nijjar , as reported by Hindustan Times citing sources.

Following the Lok Sabha elections, David Vigneault, the former director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), held at least two meetings with a high-ranking Indian intelligence official in a third country, HT reported, citing three sources from both sides who were informed, about the discussions.

David Vigneault retired from his position as the head of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) on July 4 after serving for seven years, with Vanessa Lloyd stepping in as the interim CSIS chief. Meanwhile, India's High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, met with Canada's National Security and Intelligence Advisor (NSIA), Nathalie G. Drouin, four times this year. According to three other sources familiar with the situation, these meetings were described as“amicable” exchanges, Hindustan Times reported.

All these meetings were centered on the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was shot dead in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18 of the previous year. Nijjar was labelled a terrorist by India in 2020.

In response to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 's allegations last September suggesting a possible connection between Indian government agents and Nijjar's killing, New Delhi dismissed the claims as“absurd .”

On July 25, India criticized Canada for not taking action against pro-Khalistan elements who have threatened Indian leaders and diplomats.

In strong comments, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said:“When a democracy adopts different yardsticks to measure or implement the rule of law and freedom of expression, it only exposes its own double standard.”

In recent months, these pro-Khalistani groups have exhibited photos of Indian leaders and diplomats alongside violent slogans in various locations across Canada.

India argues that the core issue between the two nations is Canada's tolerance of pro-Khalistan elements operating freely on Canadian soil.

Relations between India and Canada have significantly deteriorated since Prime Minister Trudeau's September allegations of a“potential” involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.