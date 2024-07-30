TEAMSTERS AT RICHMOND PUBLIC SCHOOLS SECURE HISTORIC FIRST CONTRACT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 200 Custodial and Services Workers Ratify First Contract with Significant Improvements

RICHMOND, Va., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters in the custodial and plant services department at Richmond Public have voted overwhelmingly to ratify their first-ever collective bargaining agreement. This historic agreement comes after a lengthy organizing campaign with Teamsters Local 322, following the lifting of restrictions on public sector collective bargaining in the Commonwealth of Virginia in May 2021.

The newly ratified contract introduces substantial enhancements to wages and working conditions. Over the three-year term of the contract, workers will benefit from wage decompression, a remarkable 22 percent raise, enhancements to the uniform policy, and a significant increase in paid time off to ensure workers have more opportunities for rest and personal time.

"This contract is a testament to the hard work and determination of our members," said Brian Peyton, President of Local 322. "The improvements in wages, benefits, and working conditions reflect the value and respect these workers deserve. We are proud of what we have achieved together."

"We fought hard for this contract, and I am thrilled with the outcome. The wage increases and improved working conditions will make a significant difference in our lives," said Lawrence Pope, a custodian with Richmond Public Schools. "I am proud to have been part of this process and to see our efforts rewarded."

"The solidarity and persistence of our members have been instrumental in securing this agreement," said Dwayne Johnson, Director of Organizing at Local 322. "This victory demonstrates the power of collective bargaining and the importance of standing together for better working conditions."

Teamsters Local 322 represents more than 2,000 workers in Virginia. For more information, visit teamsterslocal322 .

