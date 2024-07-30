LATLC And OCTLC's 7Th Annual Great Tryke Giveaway Brings Joy To Children With Special Mobility Needs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A child receiving a tryke from the wonderful volunteers of LATLC and OCTLC during the Great Tryke Parade.

The Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities and the Orange County Trial Lawyers Charities present "The Great Tryke Giveaway."

Michelle West, 2024 President of OCTLC with Megan Klein, 2024 Vice-President of LATLC proud to be a part of "The Great Tryke Giveaway."

LATLC & OCTLC coming together to support U.S. VETS.

All of LATLC & OCTLC Volunteers coming together to celebrate "The Great Tryke Giveaway."

LATLC and OCTLC presented The Great Tryke Giveaway gifting customized tricycles to children with mobility challenges and celebrating with a family parade.

- Bradley Wallace, top trial attorney and 2024 LATLC PresidentLONG BEACH, CA, USA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities (LATLC) and Orange County Trial Lawyers' Charities (OCTLC) hosted the 7th Annual Great Tryke Giveaway providing custom tricycles to children with mobility challenges, fostering joy and independence for the recipients.The event featured family-friendly activities, games, crafts, refreshments, and the highlight-a parade of children on their new tricycles, celebrating mobility and inclusivity.Bradley Wallace, top trial attorney and 2024 LATLC President, shared, "The Great Tryke Giveaway shows the power of community and compassion. Seeing the joy on these children's faces as they receive their tricycles is truly heartwarming. It's an honor to be part of an initiative that positively changes their lives.""This event is more than just about giving adaptive equipment; it's about creating an environment where children and their families feel valued and supported," stated Michelle West, 2024 President of OCTLC. "The Great Tryke Giveaway embodies the mission of enhancing the lives of families in need and fostering a sense of community."In addition, volunteers assembled 1,000 toiletry kits with U.S. VETS and their outreach program in Los Angeles and Orange County. U.S. VETS is renowned for its dedication to providing housing and job opportunities for veterans, making this contribution a testament to LATLC and OCTLC's commitment to addressing urgent needs and recognizing veterans' service and sacrifices.LATLC and OCTLC are dedicated to making a positive impact on families in need in their regions. The Great Tryke Giveaway highlights their tradition of community service, unity, generosity, and compassion.For more information about this event and the charitable efforts of LATLC and OCTLC, please visit and . Celebrate a day of joy, togetherness, and making a difference in the lives of children and families.

LATLC & OCTLC on Spectrum celebrating "The Great Tryke Giveaway."