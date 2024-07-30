Lendingclub Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 10% Sequential Originations Growth Strong Growth with Stable Net Interest Margin Drives Increase in Revenue SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC ), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America's leading digital marketplace bank, today announced results for the second quarter ended June

30, 2024. "Our second quarter results mark an inflection point, with our business calibrated to the current rate environment and positioned to accelerate as conditions improve," said Scott Sanborn, LendingClub CEO. "Thanks to our unique product innovations, we were able to capture strong borrower and marketplace investor demand, delivering growth in originations, revenue, and profitability. I look forward to building on our momentum in the quarters ahead." Second Quarter 2024 Results Balance Sheet:

Total assets of $9.6 billion compared to $9.2 billion in the prior quarter, primarily due to growth in securities related to the structured certificates program and growth in the extended seasoning portfolio.

Securities available for sale of $2.8 billion, compared to $2.2 billion in the prior quarter, primarily reflecting growth in the structured certificates program.

Whole loans held on the balance sheet of $5.1 billion, which consists of loans and leases held for investment and loans held for sale, were roughly flat compared to the prior quarter.

Deposits of $8.1 billion compared to $7.5 billion in the prior quarter, primarily due to an increase in high-yield savings and certificates of deposit.

87% of total deposits are FDIC-insured.

Strong liquidity profile with $3.0 billion in readily available liquidity.

Strong capital position with a consolidated Tier 1 leverage ratio of 12.1% and consolidated Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 17.9%.

Book value per common share increased to $11.52, compared to $11.40 in the prior quarter. Tangible book value per common share increased to $10.75, compared to $10.61 in the prior quarter. Financial Performance:

Loan originations of $1.8 billion, compared to $1.6 billion in the prior quarter, driven by the successful execution of new consumer loan initiatives combined with marketplace investor demand for structured certificates and higher whole loan retention.

Total net revenue of $187.2 million, compared to $180.7 million in the prior quarter, driven by:



Marketplace revenue of $56.4 million, compared to $55.9 million in the prior quarter, primarily reflecting higher marketplace loan originations and improved loan sale pricing partially offset by the expected fair value adjustments on the maturing Held for Sale portfolio.

Net interest income of $128.5 million, compared to $122.9 million in the prior quarter, primarily reflecting growth in total interest-earning assets at a stable net interest margin of 5.75%.

Provision for credit losses of $35.6 million, compared to $31.9 million in the prior quarter.

Net income increased to $14.9 million, with diluted EPS of $0.13, compared to $12.3 million, with diluted EPS of $0.11, in the prior quarter. The increase was primarily driven by higher net interest income from growth in the balance sheet. Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) of $55.0 million, compared to $48.5 million in the prior quarter, primarily driven by higher total net revenue while maintaining stable expenses.



Three Months Ended ($ in millions, except per share amounts) June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

June 30,

2023 Total net revenue $







187.2

$







180.7

$







232.5 Non-interest expense 132.3

132.2

151.1 Pre-provision net revenue (1) 55.0

48.5

81.4 Provision for credit losses 35.6

31.9

66.6 Income before income tax expense 19.4

16.5

14.8 Income tax expense (4.5)

(4.3)

(4.7) Net income $







14.9

$







12.3

$







10.1 Diluted EPS $







0.13

$







0.11

$







0.09



(1)

See page 3 of this release for additional information on our use of non-GAAP financial measures.

For a calculation of Pre-Provision Net Revenue and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share, refer to the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures"

tables at the end of this release.

Financial Outlook



Third Quarter 2024 Loan originations $1.8B to $1.9B Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) $40M to $50M

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC ) is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. LendingClub Bank is the leading digital marketplace bank in the U.S., where members can access a broad range of financial products and services designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Based on hundreds of

billions of cells of data and over $90

billion in loans, our advanced credit decisioning and machine-learning models are used across the customer lifecycle to expand seamless access to credit for our members, while generating compelling risk-adjusted returns for our loan investors. Since 2007, more than 4.9

million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals. For more information about LendingClub, visit .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Pre-Provision Net Revenue and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share. Our non-GAAP financial measures do have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results under GAAP.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide management and investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies.

We believe Pre-Provision Net Revenue is an important measure because it reflects the financial performance of our business operations. Pre-Provision Net Revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting the provision for credit losses and income tax benefit/expense from net income.

We believe Tangible Book Value (TBV) Per Common Share is an important measure used to evaluate the company's use of equity. TBV Per Common Share is a non-GAAP financial measure representing common equity reduced by goodwill and intangible assets, divided by ending common shares issued and outstanding.

For a reconciliation of such measures to the nearest GAAP measures, please refer to the tables on page 14

of this release.

We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Pre-Provision Net Revenue to the most directly comparable GAAP reported financial measures on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict future provision expense with reasonable certainty without unreasonable effort.



Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements above, including statements regarding our competitive advantages, macroeconomic outlook, anticipated future performance and financial results, are "forward-looking statements." The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements include: our ability to continue to attract and retain new and existing borrowers and platform investors; competition; overall economic conditions; the interest rate environment; the regulatory environment; default rates and those factors set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In thousands, except percentages or as noted) (Unaudited)



As of and for the three months ended

% Change

June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30,

2023

Q/Q

Y/Y Operating Highlights: Non-interest income $

58,713

$



57,800

$



54,129

$





63,844

$

85,818

2

%

(32)

% Net interest income 128,528

122,888

131,477

137,005

146,652

5

%

(12)

% Total net revenue 187,241

180,688

185,606

200,849

232,470

4

%

(19)

% Non-interest expense 132,258

132,233

130,015

128,035

151,079

0

%

(12)

% Pre-provision net revenue(1) 54,983

48,455

55,591

72,814

81,391

13

%

(32)

% Provision for credit losses 35,561

31,927

41,907

64,479

66,595

11

%

(47)

% Income before income tax expense 19,422

16,528

13,684

8,335

14,796

18

%

31

% Income tax expense (4,519)

(4,278)

(3,529)

(3,327)

(4,686)

6

%

(4)

% Net income $

14,903

$



12,250

$



10,155

$





5,008

$

10,110

22

%

47

%



























Basic EPS $



0.13

$





0.11

$





0.09

$







0.05

$



0.09

18

%

44

% Diluted EPS $



0.13

$





0.11

$





0.09

$







0.05

$



0.09

18

%

44

%



























LendingClub Corporation Performance Metrics: Net interest margin 5.75

%

5.75

%

6.40

%

6.91

%

7.09

%







Efficiency ratio(2) 70.6

%

73.2

%

70.0

%

63.7

%

65.0

%







Return on average equity (ROE)(3) 4.7

%

3.9

%

3.3

%

1.7

%

3.4

%







Return on average total assets (ROA)(4) 0.6

%

0.5

%

0.5

%

0.2

%

0.5

%







Marketing expense as a % of loan originations 1.47

%

1.47

%

1.44

%

1.30

%

1.19

%



































LendingClub Corporation Capital Metrics: Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 17.9

%

17.6

%

17.9

%

16.9

%

16.1

%







Tier 1 leverage ratio 12.1

%

12.5

%

12.9

%

13.2

%

12.4

%







Book value per common share $



11.52

$



11.40

$





11.34

$





11.02

$



11.09

1

%

4

% Tangible book value per common share(1) $



10.75

$



10.61

$





10.54

$





10.21

$



10.26

1

%

5

%



























Loan Originations (in millions)(5):

























Total loan originations $



1,813

$



1,646

$





1,630

$





1,508

$



2,011

10

%

(10)

% Marketplace loans $



1,477

$



1,361

$





1,432

$





1,182

$



1,353

9

%

9

% Loan originations held for investment $





336

$





285

$







198

$







326

$





657

18

%

(49)

% Loan originations held for investment as a % of total loan originations 19

%

17

%

12

%

22

%

33

%



































Servicing Portfolio AUM (in millions)(6): Total servicing portfolio $

12,999

$



13,437

$



14,122

$





14,818

$

15,669

(3)

%

(17)

% Loans serviced for others $



8,337

$



8,671

$





9,336

$





9,601

$

10,204

(4)

%

(18)

%





(1)

Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures." (2)

Calculated as the ratio of non-interest expense to total net revenue. (3)

Calculated as annualized net income divided by average equity for the period presented. (4)

Calculated as annualized net income divided by average total assets for the period presented. (5)

Includes unsecured personal loans and auto loans only. (6)

Loans serviced on our platform, which includes unsecured personal loans, auto loans and education and patient finance loans serviced for others and held for investment by the company.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (Continued) (In thousands, except percentages or as noted) (Unaudited)



As of and for the three months ended

% Change

June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30,

2023

Q/Q

Y/Y Balance Sheet Data: Securities available for sale $

2,814,383

$



2,228,500

$



1,620,262

$





795,669

$

523,579

26

%

438

% Loans held for sale at fair value $

791,059

$



550,415

$





407,773

$





362,789

$

250,361

44

%

216

% Loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost $

4,228,391

$



4,505,816

$



4,850,302

$





5,237,277

$

5,533,349

(6)

%

(24)

% Gross allowance for loan and lease losses (1) $

(285,368)

$

(311,794)

$

(355,773)

$

(388,156)

$

(383,960)

(8)

%

(26)

% Recovery asset value (2) $



56,459

$





52,644

$





45,386

$







37,661

$



28,797

7

%

96

% Allowance for loan and lease losses $

(228,909)

$

(259,150)

$

(310,387)

$

(350,495)

$

(355,163)

(12)

%

(36)

% Loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost, net $

3,999,482

$



4,246,666

$



4,539,915

$





4,886,782

$

5,178,186

(6)

%

(23)

% Loans held for investment at fair value (3) $

339,222

$



427,396

$





272,678

$





344,417

$

430,956

(21)

%

(21)

% Total loans and leases held for investment (3) $

4,338,704

$



4,674,062

$



4,812,593

$





5,231,199

$

5,609,142

(7)

%

(23)

% Whole loans held on balance sheet (4) $

5,129,763

$



5,224,477

$



5,220,366

$





5,593,988

$

5,859,503

(2)

%

(12)

% Total assets $

9,586,050

$



9,244,828

$



8,827,463

$





8,472,351

$

8,342,506

4

%

15

% Total deposits $

8,095,328

$



7,521,655

$



7,333,486

$





7,000,263

$

6,843,535

8

%

18

% Total liabilities $

8,298,105

$



7,978,542

$



7,575,641

$





7,264,132

$

7,136,983

4

%

16

% Total equity $

1,287,945

$



1,266,286

$



1,251,822

$





1,208,219

$

1,205,523

2

%

7

%





(1)

Represents the allowance for future estimated net charge-offs on existing portfolio balances. (2)

Represents the negative allowance for expected recoveries of amounts previously charged-off. (3)

Beginning in the first quarter of 2024, "Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value" were combined within "Loans held for investment at fair value." Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. (4)

Includes loans held for sale at fair value, loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost, net of allowance for loan and lease losses, and loans held for investment at fair value.

The asset quality metrics presented in the following table are for loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and do not reflect loans held for investment at fair value:



As of and for the three months ended

June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023 Asset Quality Metrics (1): Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases held

for investment at amortized cost 5.4

%

5.8

%

6.4

%

6.7

%

6.4

% Allowance for loan and lease losses to commercial loans and leases

held for investment at amortized cost 2.7

%

1.9

%

1.8

%

2.0

%

1.9

% Allowance for loan and lease losses to consumer loans and leases

held for investment at amortized cost 5.9

%

6.4

%

7.2

%

7.4

%

7.1

% Gross allowance for loan and lease losses to consumer loans and

leases held for investment at amortized cost 7.5

%

7.8

%

8.3

%

8.2

%

7.7

% Net charge-offs $





66,818

$





80,483

$





82,511

$





68,795

$





59,884 Net charge-off ratio (2) 6.2

%

6.9

%

6.6

%

5.1

%

4.4

%





(1)

Calculated as ALLL or gross ALLL, where applicable, to the corresponding portfolio segment balance of loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost. (2)

Net charge-off ratio is calculated as annualized net charge-offs divided by average outstanding loans and leases held for investment during the period.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT (In thousands) (Unaudited)

The following table presents loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and loans held for investment at fair value:

June

30,

2024

December 31,

2023 Unsecured personal $



3,144,504

$



3,726,830 Residential mortgages 178,290

183,050 Secured consumer 244,288

250,039 Total consumer loans held for investment 3,567,082

4,159,919 Equipment finance (1) 83,770

110,992 Commercial real estate 381,873

380,322 Commercial and industrial 195,666

199,069 Total commercial loans and leases held for investment 661,309

690,383 Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost 4,228,391

4,850,302 Allowance for loan and lease losses (228,909)

(310,387) Loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost, net $



3,999,482

$



4,539,915 Loans held for investment at fair value (2) 339,222

272,678 Total loans and leases held for investment $



4,338,704

$



4,812,593





(1)

Comprised of sales-type leases for equipment. (2)

Beginning in the first quarter of 2024, "Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value" were combined within "Loans held for investment at fair value." Prior period amount has been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES (In thousands) (Unaudited)

The following table presents the components of the allowance for loan and lease losses on loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost:

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 Gross allowance for loan and lease losses (1) $







285,368

$







355,773 Recovery asset value (2) (56,459)

(45,386) Allowance for loan and lease losses $







228,909

$







310,387





(1)

Represents the allowance for future estimated net charge-offs on existing portfolio balances. (2)

Represents the negative allowance for expected recoveries of amounts previously charged-off.

The following tables present the allowance for loan and lease losses on loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and do not reflect loans held for investment at fair value:

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

Consumer

Commercial

Total

Consumer

Commercial

Total Allowance for loan and lease losses, beginning of period $

246,280

$



12,870

$ 259,150

$

298,061

$



12,326

$ 310,387 Credit loss expense for loans and leases held for investment 30,760

5,817

36,577

27,686

1,560

29,246 Charge-offs (77,494)

(594)

(78,088)

(89,110)

(1,232)

(90,342) Recoveries 11,183

87

11,270

9,643

216

9,859 Allowance for loan and lease losses, end of period $

210,729

$



18,180

$ 228,909

$

246,280

$



12,870

$ 259,150





























Three Months Ended













June 30, 2023













Consumer

Commercial

Total Allowance for loan and lease losses, beginning of period











$

333,546

$



15,311

$ 348,857 Credit loss expense (benefit) for loans and leases held for investment











66,874

(684)

66,190 Charge-offs











(63,345)

(924)

(64,269) Recoveries











4,086

299

4,385 Allowance for loan and lease losses, end of period











$

341,161

$



14,002

$ 355,163

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION PAST DUE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT (In thousands) (Unaudited)

The following tables present past due loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and do not reflect loans held for investment at fair value: June 30, 2024 30-59

Days

60-89

Days

90 or More

Days

Total Days

Past Due

Guaranteed

Amount (1) Unsecured personal $



24,837

$



22,869

$



23,825

$





71,531

$









- Residential mortgages -

147

-

147

- Secured consumer 1,825

622

258

2,705

- Total consumer loans held for investment $



26,662

$



23,638

$



24,083

$





74,383

$









-



















Equipment finance $







18

$







-

$







8

$









26

$









- Commercial real estate 7,422

384

8,569

16,375

10,894 Commercial and industrial 8,715

774

5,869

15,358

12,736 Total commercial loans and leases held for investment $



16,155

$



1,158

$



14,446

$





31,759

$





23,630 Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost $



42,817

$



24,796

$



38,529

$





106,142

$





23,630

December 31, 2023 30-59

Days

60-89

Days

90 or More

Days

Total Days

Past Due

Guaranteed

Amount (1) Unsecured personal $



32,716

$



29,556

$



30,132

$





92,404

$









- Residential mortgages 1,751

-

-

1,751

- Secured consumer 2,076

635

217

2,928

- Total consumer loans held for investment $



36,543

$



30,191

$



30,349

$





97,083

$









-



















Equipment finance $



1,265

$







-

$







-

$







1,265

$









- Commercial real estate -

3,566

1,618

5,184

4,047 Commercial and industrial 12,261

1,632

1,515

15,408

11,260 Total commercial loans and leases held for investment $



13,526

$



5,198

$



3,133

$





21,857

$





15,307 Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost $



50,069

$



35,389

$



33,482

$





118,940

$





15,307



(1)



Represents loan balances guaranteed by the Small Business Association.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Change (%)

June

30,

2024

March 31,

2024

June

30,

2023

Q2 2024 vs Q1 2024

Q2 2024 vs Q2 2023 Non-interest income:

















Origination fees $



77,131

$





70,079

$



70,989

10

%

9

% Servicing fees 19,869

19,592

22,015

1

%

(10)

% Gain on sales of loans 10,748

10,909

13,221

(1)

%

(19)

% Net fair value adjustments (51,395)

(44,689)

(23,442)

15

%

119

% Marketplace revenue 56,353

55,891

82,783

1

%

(32)

% Other non-interest income 2,360

1,909

3,035

24

%

(22)

% Total non-interest income 58,713

57,800

85,818

2

%

(32)

%



















Total interest income 219,634

207,351

214,486

6

%

2

% Total interest expense 91,106

84,463

67,834

8

%

34

% Net interest income 128,528

122,888

146,652

5

%

(12)

%



















Total net revenue 187,241

180,688

232,470

4

%

(19)

%



















Provision for credit losses 35,561

31,927

66,595

11

%

(47)

%



















Non-interest expense:

















Compensation and benefits 56,540

59,554

71,553

(5)

%

(21)

% Marketing 26,665

24,136

23,940

10

%

11

% Equipment and software 12,360

12,684

13,968

(3)

%

(12)

% Depreciation and amortization 13,072

12,673

11,638

3

%

12

% Professional services 7,804

7,091

9,974

10

%

(22)

% Occupancy 3,941

3,861

4,684

2

%

(16)

% Other non-interest expense 11,876

12,234

15,322

(3)

%

(22)

% Total non-interest expense 132,258

132,233

151,079

-

%

(12)

%



















Income before income tax expense 19,422

16,528

14,796

18

%

31

% Income tax expense (4,519)

(4,278)

(4,686)

6

%

(4)

% Net income $



14,903

$





12,250

$



10,110

22

%

47

%



















Net income per share:



















Basic EPS $





0.13

$







0.11

$





0.09

18

%

44

% Diluted EPS $





0.13

$







0.11

$





0.09

18

%

44

% Weighted-average common shares – Basic 111,395,025

110,685,796

107,892,590

1

%

3

% Weighted-average common shares – Diluted 111,466,497

110,687,380

107,895,072

1

%

3

%

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION NET INTEREST INCOME (In thousands, except percentages or as noted) (Unaudited)



Consolidated LendingClub Corporation (1)

Three Months Ended June

30, 2024

Three Months Ended March

31, 2024

Three Months Ended June

30, 2023

Average

Balance

Interest Income/

Expense

Average Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest Income/

Expense

Average Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest Income/

Expense

Average Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets (2)

































Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and other $

976,330

$

13,168

5.40

%

$ 1,217,395

$

16,503

5.42

%

$ 1,512,700

$

19,134

5.06

% Securities available for sale at fair value 2,406,767

42,879

7.13

%

1,972,561

35,347

7.17

%

437,473

5,948

5.44

% Loans held for sale at fair value 838,143

26,721

12.75

%

467,275

14,699

12.58

%

106,865

4,433

16.59

% Loans and leases held for investment:

































Unsecured personal loans 3,243,161

108,425

13.37

%

3,518,101

116,055

13.20

%

4,360,506

145,262

13.33

% Commercial and other consumer loans 1,097,846

16,394

5.97

%

1,115,931

16,338

5.86

%

1,156,751

16,823

5.82

% Loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost 4,341,007

124,819

11.50

%

4,634,032

132,393

11.43

%

5,517,257

162,085

11.75

% Loans held for investment at fair value (3) 383,872

12,047

12.55

%

256,335

8,409

13.12

%

703,729

22,886

13.01

% Total loans and leases held for investment (3) 4,724,879

136,866

11.59

%

4,890,367

140,802

11.52

%

6,220,986

184,971

11.89

% Total interest-earning assets 8,946,119

219,634

9.82

%

8,547,598

207,351

9.70

%

8,278,024

214,486

10.36

%



































Cash and due from banks and restricted cash 55,906









58,440









78,221







Allowance for loan and lease losses (245,478)









(291,168)









(354,348)







Other non-interest earning assets 632,253









631,468









686,956







Total assets $ 9,388,800









$ 8,946,338









$ 8,688,853











































Interest-bearing liabilities

































Interest-bearing deposits:

































Checking and money market accounts $ 1,097,696

$

10,084

3.69

%

$ 1,054,614

$

9,410

3.59

%

$ 1,397,302

$

7,760

2.23

% Savings accounts and certificates of deposit 6,449,061

80,109

5.00

%

6,069,942

74,553

4.94

%

5,546,862

58,761

4.25

% Interest-bearing deposits 7,546,757

90,193

4.81

%

7,124,556

83,963

4.74

%

6,944,164

66,521

3.84

% Other interest-bearing liabilities (3) 56,628

913

6.45

%

26,571

500

7.53

%

64,169

1,313

8.18

% Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,603,385

91,106

4.82

%

7,151,127

84,463

4.75

%

7,008,333

67,834

3.88

%



































Non-interest bearing deposits 303,199









317,430









205,750







Other liabilities 215,608









220,544









272,142







Total liabilities $ 8,122,192









$ 7,689,101









$ 7,486,225











































Total equity $ 1,266,608









$ 1,257,237









$ 1,202,628







Total liabilities and equity $ 9,388,800









$ 8,946,338









$ 8,688,853











































Interest rate spread







5.00

%









4.95

%









6.48

%



































Net interest income and net interest margin



$

128,528

5.75

%





$ 122,888

5.75

%





$

146,652

7.09

%





(1)

Consolidated presentation reflects intercompany eliminations. (2)

Nonaccrual loans and any related income are included in their respective loan categories. (3)

Beginning in the first quarter of 2024, "Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value" were combined within "Loans held for investment at fair value" and "Retail notes and certificates at fair value" were combined within "Other interest-bearing liabilities." Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)



June

30,

2024

December 31,

2023 Assets





Cash and due from banks $





19,099

$



14,993 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 919,020

1,237,511 Total cash and cash equivalents 938,119

1,252,504 Restricted cash 31,332

41,644 Securities available for sale at fair value ($2,869,880 and $1,663,990 at amortized cost, respectively) 2,814,383

1,620,262 Loans held for sale at fair value 791,059

407,773 Loans and leases held for investment 4,228,391

4,850,302 Allowance for loan and lease losses (228,909)

(310,387) Loans and leases held for investment, net 3,999,482

4,539,915 Loans held for investment at fair value (1) 339,222

272,678 Property, equipment and software, net 166,150

161,517 Goodwill 75,717

75,717 Other assets 430,586

455,453 Total assets $



9,586,050

$

8,827,463 Liabilities and Equity





Deposits:





Interest-bearing $



7,759,632

$

7,001,680 Noninterest-bearing 335,696

331,806 Total deposits 8,095,328

7,333,486 Borrowings (1) 5,474

19,354 Other liabilities 197,303

222,801 Total liabilities 8,298,105

7,575,641 Equity





Common stock, $0.01 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 111,812,215 and 110,410,602 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,118

1,104 Additional paid-in capital 1,685,865

1,669,828 Accumulated deficit (361,653)

(388,806) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (37,385)

(30,304) Total equity 1,287,945

1,251,822 Total liabilities and equity $



9,586,050

$

8,827,463





(1)

Beginning in the first quarter of 2024, "Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value" were combined within "Loans held for investment at fair value" and "Retail notes and certificates at fair value" were combined within "Borrowings." Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)

Pre-Provision Net Revenue



For the three months ended

June 30,

2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30,

2023 GAAP Net income $









14,903

$









12,250

$









10,155

$









5,008

$









10,110 Less: Provision for credit losses (35,561)

(31,927)

(41,907)

(64,479)

(66,595) Less: Income tax expense (4,519)

(4,278)

(3,529)

(3,327)

(4,686) Pre-provision net revenue $









54,983

$









48,455

$









55,591

$









72,814

$









81,391



For the three months ended

June 30,

2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30,

2023 Non-interest income $









58,713

$









57,800

$









54,129

$









63,844

$









85,818 Net interest income 128,528

122,888

131,477

137,005

146,652 Total net revenue 187,241

180,688

185,606

200,849

232,470 Non-interest expense (132,258)

(132,233)

(130,015)

(128,035)

(151,079) Pre-provision net revenue 54,983

48,455

55,591

72,814

81,391 Provision for credit losses (35,561)

(31,927)

(41,907)

(64,479)

(66,595) Income before income tax expense 19,422

16,528

13,684

8,335

14,796 Income tax expense (4,519)

(4,278)

(3,529)

(3,327)

(4,686) GAAP Net income $









14,903

$









12,250

$









10,155

$









5,008

$









10,110

Tangible Book Value Per Common Share



June 30,

2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30,

2023 GAAP common equity $



1,287,945

$



1,266,286

$



1,251,822

$



1,208,219

$



1,205,523 Less: Goodwill (75,717)

(75,717)

(75,717)

(75,717)

(75,717) Less: Intangible assets (10,293)

(11,165)

(12,135)

(13,151)

(14,167) Tangible common equity $



1,201,935

$



1,179,404

$



1,163,970

$



1,119,351

$



1,115,639



















Book value per common share

















GAAP common equity $



1,287,945

$



1,266,286

$



1,251,822

$



1,208,219

$



1,205,523 Common shares issued and outstanding 111,812,215

111,120,415

110,410,602

109,648,769

108,694,120 Book value per common share $







11.52

$







11.40

$







11.34

$







11.02

$







11.09



















Tangible book value per common share

















Tangible common equity $



1,201,935

$



1,179,404

$



1,163,970

$



1,119,351

$



1,115,639 Common shares issued and outstanding 111,812,215

111,120,415

110,410,602

109,648,769

108,694,120 Tangible book value per common share $







10.75

$







10.61

$







10.54

$







10.21

$







10.26

