Medallion Financial Corp. Reports 2024 Second Quarter Results

2024 Second Quarter Highlights



Net income was $7.1 million, or $0.30 per share, compared to $14.2 million, or $0.62 per share, in the prior year quarter.

$2.3 million of cash was collected on taxi medallion-related assets, compared to $10.6 million of cash collected, in the prior year quarter.

Net interest income grew 7% to $49.9 million from $46.7 million in the prior year quarter.

Net interest margin on net loans was 8.42%, compared to 8.77% in the prior year quarter, and on gross loans it was 8.12%, compared to 8.48% in the prior year quarter.

Loan originations were $309.1 million, compared to $346.3 million in the prior year quarter.

Loans grew 11% to $2.4 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $2.2 billion a year ago.

The credit loss provision increased to $18.6 million from $8.5 million in the prior year quarter. The total provision included $1.0 million of net taxi medallion recoveries in the current quarter compared to $5.3 million of net taxi medallion recoveries in the prior year quarter.

The Company repurchased 183,900 shares of common stock at an average cost of $8.24 per share. The Company declared and paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share.



Executive Commentary – Andrew Murstein, President of Medallion

"Overall this was another solid quarter for us. Notable in the quarter, our earnings included approximately $0.12 per share of additional allowance tied to the growth of our loan portfolio, primarily within our recreation segment, which grew 10% from the first quarter to $1.5 billion, with over $200 million in originations this quarter. We continue to be pleased with the credit performance of that segment. Additionally, our results reflect atypical professional fees in the quarter associated with our successful defense of an activist proxy campaign.

Our net interest income reached $49.9 million, an all-time high, grew 4% from the prior quarter, and we saw our net charge-offs drop from what we experienced in the first quarter. We remain cautiously optimistic that the solid performance of our loans and the strong credit quality of our overall loan portfolio will continue. Despite some contraction over the past few years, due mainly to the current interest rate environment, our net interest margin increased two basis points from the first quarter.

Lastly, unlike the first quarter, our commercial division did not have any significant equity gains this quarter. Their net interest margin was more than 9% as they grew their loan portfolio by 19% from last year.”

Business Segment Highlights

Recreation Lending Segment



Originations were $209.6 million during the quarter, compared to $190.0 million a year ago.

Recreation loans grew 12% to $1.5 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $1.3 billion a year ago.

Recreation loans were 63% of total loans as of June 30, 2024, compared to 62% a year ago.

Net interest income grew 9% to $36.5 million for the quarter, from $33.5 million in the prior year quarter.

The average interest rate was 14.80% at quarter-end, compared to 14.62% a year ago.

Recreation loans 90 days or more past due were $5.9 million, or 0.41% of gross recreation loans, as of June 30, 2024, compared to $5.0 million, or 0.39%, a year ago. Allowance for credit loss rate was 4.35% as of June 30, 2024, compared to 4.07% a year ago.



Home Improvement Lending Segment



Originations were $68.0 million during the quarter, compared to $117.0 million a year ago.

Home improvement loans grew 6% to $773.2 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $728.5 million a year ago.

Home improvement loans were 32% of total loans as of June 30, 2024, compared to 34% a year ago.

Net interest income grew 4% to $11.5 million for the quarter, from $11.1 million in the prior year quarter.

The average interest rate was 9.71% at quarter-end, compared to 9.21% a year ago.

Home improvement loans 90 days or more past due were $1.3 million, or 0.17% of gross home improvement loans, as of June 30, 2024, compared to $1.1 million, or 0.16%, a year ago. Allowance for credit loss rate was 2.38% as of June 30, 2024, compared to 2.26% a year ago.



Commercial Lending Segment



Commercial loans were $110.2 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $92.6 million a year ago. The average interest rate on the portfolio was 13.05%, compared to 12.64 % a year ago.

Taxi Medallion Lending Segment



The Company collected $2.3 million of cash on taxi medallion-related assets during the quarter. Total net taxi medallion assets declined to $10.0 million (comprised of $2.1 million of loans net of allowance for credit losses and $7.9 million of loan collateral in process of foreclosure), a 44% reduction from a year ago, and represented less than half a percent of the Company's total assets as of June 30, 2024.

Capital Allocation

Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on August 30, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2024.



Stock Repurchase Plan



During the second quarter, the Company repurchased 183,900 shares of its common stock at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total of $1.5 million. As of June 30, 2024 the Company had $16.4 million remaining under its $40 million share repurchase program

About Medallion Financial Corp.

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) and its subsidiaries originate and service a growing portfolio of consumer loans and mezzanine loans in various industries. Key industries served include recreation (towable RVs and marine) and home improvement (replacement roofs, swimming pools, and windows). Medallion Financial Corp. is headquartered in New York City, NY, and its largest subsidiary, Medallion Bank, is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Please note that this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties relating to business performance, cash flow, net interest income and expenses, other expenses, earnings, growth, and our growth strategy. These statements are often, but not always, made using words or phrases such as“will” and“continue” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These statements relate to future public announcements of our earnings, the impact of the pending SEC litigation, expectations regarding our loan portfolio, including collections on our medallion loans, the potential for future asset growth, and market share opportunities. Medallion's actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in such forward-looking statements. For example, statements about the effects of the current economy, whether inflation or the risk of recession, operations, financial performance and prospects constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impacts may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond Medallion's control. In addition to risks relating to the current economy, a description of certain risks to which Medallion is or may be subject, including risks related to the pending SEC litigation, please refer to the factors discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” in Medallion's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

