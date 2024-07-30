Rapidworks Acquires Visual Dispatch, The Market Leader In Crane Services Operations Software

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Acquisition accelerates RapidWorks' mission to provide quote-to-cash and fleet management solutions to all heavy equipment service providers

BOSTON, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidWorks announced today its of Visual Dispatch, the leader in crane services operations software. The acquisition will allow RapidWorks to serve crane customers better and accelerate its market expansion. This strategic move strengthens RapidWorks' position as the premier software solution provider for heavy equipment service companies.

Visual Dispatch offers comprehensive operations software for the crane services market, including quote generation, job scheduling and dispatch, invoicing, payroll preparation, and preventive maintenance. Serving over 100 customers across North America, Australia, and New Zealand, they are known for their excellent customer service by customers including Davis Crane Service, Atlas Crane, N-Force, Smithbridge Group, and Metcalf Crane Services. By joining forces with RapidWorks, Visual Dispatch will be able to tap into RapidWorks' people, processes, and systems to continue delivering outstanding customer service. Together, they form the largest provider of operations software for the crane, concrete pumping, and hydrovac markets.

"We are thrilled to welcome Visual Dispatch to the Rapidworks team," said Tim Curran, CEO of RapidWorks. "This acquisition fits perfectly into our strategy of delivering exceptional software solutions to all heavy equipment services companies and is yet another step towards our vision to lead the future of heavy equipment services through product innovation and superior customer service."

"RapidWorks' deep industry expertise and commitment to customer service made them the perfect partner to continue our growth and excellence in the crane services software market," said Chris Kinser, founder and CEO of Visual Dispatch. "We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition brings and look forward to delivering even greater innovation and value to our clients. It is a significant milestone for us to now be the biggest software provider in the crane rental industry."

The Visual Dispatch team will join RapidWorks to ensure continuity for its customers and bring their deep industry knowledge and customer-centric approach. Chris Kinser will step into the role of Vice President, Crane Services, heading up Rapidworks' crane services line of business.

ABOUT RAPIDWORKS

RapidWorks is the leader in software solutions for the heavy construction equipment services industry, with hundreds of customers across North America, Europe, and Australia. Rapid ERP, Telematics GPS, and the Rapid On-the-Go mobile apps are the most widely used and trusted software products in the industry, enabling companies to dispatch and manage the complex requirements for construction work involving concrete pumping, hydrovac excavation, crane services dispatch, and other types of heavy construction jobs. With the growing trend of digitalization of the construction industry, RapidWorks' flexible, scalable solutions are poised to lead the future of heavy construction fleet management with innovative mobile and telematics products, and cloud-based optimization and analytics. For more information visit rapidworks .

ABOUT VISUAL DISPATCH

Visual Dispatch is a premier crane scheduling software suite known for its sophisticated features such as quote generation, job scheduling, and preventive maintenance. Visual Dispatch is committed to delivering top-tier service to the rental crane industry. Learn more at

