Ohio Selects Littera Education As An Approved High-Quality Tutoring Provider

Littera Education, a leader in K-12 high-impact tutoring, has been selected as an Approved High-Quality Tutoring Vendor by the state of Ohio. As part of Future Forward Ohio, Ohio House Bill 583 requires the development of a list of tutoring programs that the Department considers to be of high-quality and have the potential to accelerate for students.

Districts in Ohio can partner with Littera to design and deliver a high-impact tutoring program that follows evidence-based practices to ensure students meet grade level expectations. Littera Education is proud to meet all tutoring program requirements set forth by the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce.

"Littera's mission is to provide high-impact tutoring to students who need it most," said Justin Serrano, CEO and founder of Littera. "We're thrilled to extend our work with districts in Ohio as part of Future Forward and to deliver high-impact tutoring programs that will drive measurable student outcomes."

Littera customizes tutoring solutions for K-12 students, working with our district partners to integrate tutoring into the school day, multiple times per week, with a consistent tutor. Littera leverages high-quality curriculum options for districts to achieve coherence of tutoring to classroom instruction.

Ohio is the latest state to vet and include Littera in statewide high-impact tutoring initiatives. Since 2022, state departments of education in Alabama, Arkansas, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas have also chosen Littera as an approved tutoring provider.

About Littera

We believe every child deserves the care and attention of a great tutor. Littera provides customized tutoring solutions to drive student outcomes. With our virtual tutors, curriculum integrations, and the Littera Tutoring Management System, schools can reach every learner with individualized support. For information, visit litteraeducation

