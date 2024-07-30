Venezuelan defense minister reports casualties, tightened security amid election tensions

(MENAFN) Venezuelan Defense Vladimir Padrino Lopez reported on Tuesday that over 20 sustained injuries during recent clashes in Venezuela, with some suffering gunshot wounds. Lopez urged citizens and factions to remain calm amidst the turmoil. He noted that gunfire had been heard on central Urdaneta Avenue and that security measures had been heightened at key locations, including the National Assembly, the Electoral Commission buildings, and the presidential palace, which has been cordoned off.



According to reports, opposition supporters in central Caracas have been engaging in violent protests, throwing Molotov cocktails at police, who are responding with tear gas. The unrest comes in the wake of President Nicolas Maduro's recent electoral victory, as announced by Elvis Amoroso, head of Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CEN). With 80% of the ballots counted, Maduro secured 51.2% of the vote, ensuring his third consecutive term as president. The inauguration ceremony for Maduro’s new term is scheduled for January 10, 2025, and he will serve for six years.



