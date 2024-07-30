Why The Quad Still Matters

(MENAFN- Asia Times)
On July 29, 2024, a follow-up quadrilateral ministerial meeting was held in Tokyo. The Quad gathering of Japanese, American, Australian and Indian foreign ministers was overshadowed in media coverage by the more stimulating US-Japan 2+2 meeting and trilateral meeting of US, Japanese and South Korean defense ministers a day earlier.
Still, in diplomacy, even a meeting for the sake of a meeting can make good Political sense. It can be an important tool for not only cultivating personal contacts but also for maintaining the visibility of institutionalized formats.
So what does the Quad do? The Quad is currently focusing its activities mainly in ten areas, namely:
Addressing health security
challenges, including pandemic response and vaccine distribution.
Promoting initiatives to combat climate change
and promote sustainable development.
Developing infrastructure
projects to enhance connectivity and economic growth.
Enhancing the resilience of semiconductor supply chains
.
Collaborating on critical and emerging technologies
like 5G and AI.
Enhancing cyber resilience
and cooperation to counter cyber threats.
Prioritizing Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) for
providing aid and support during natural disasters and emergencies.
Ensuring the security of maritime routes
and combating illegal activities at sea.
Tackling misinformation
and promoting accurate information.
10. Strengthening efforts to combat terrorism and enhance regional security .
Ukraine war lessons
Notwithstanding friendly Russo-Indian ties, India and its fellow Quad members are learning valuable lessons from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In modern conflicts, hybrid warfare-which combines military attacks with cyberattacks on vital infrastructure like power plants-is becoming common.
February 2022 saw the start of Russia's actual invasion of Ukraine, although it is thought that over a year before Russia had already gained access to the electricity and telecommunications infrastructure in Ukraine, as well as government agency networks, and was planning sabotage operations.
