Meta faces controversy after banning sale of watermelon-themed cupcakes

(MENAFN) Meta has faced controversy after banning the sale of watermelon-themed cupcakes, a decision tied to the fruit's association with Gaza. This incident has ignited discussions about internal censorship within the company. It began in late May when Saima Akhter, a data scientist based in New York, expressed her frustration over Meta's decision to block her plan to sell these cupcakes at a company event. On Instagram, she voiced her concerns, stating, “I am deeply concerned and tired of the exorbitant internal censorship at Meta that is now hinging on absurdity.”



Akhter noted that management deemed the cupcake offering “disruptive” and instead suggested that the Muslim employees’ club offer “traditional Muslim sweets.” According to a report by Wired, which first covered the story, the conflict involved at least three Meta employees, although Akhter was the only one to publicly criticize the situation.



Two weeks after the incident, Akhter was reportedly fired by Meta, with claims that her termination was linked to her copying an internal document that outlined grievances from Muslim staff regarding the company's approach to Palestinian content and the ongoing Gaza conflict. Sources indicate that she is among at least four pro-Palestinian employees who have been dismissed since October 7 for various violations of internal policies.



This episode underscores the rising dissatisfaction among Muslim and Arab workers in tech companies over perceived bias and censorship practices. The watermelon, with colors reminiscent of the Palestinian flag, has increasingly become a symbol of Palestinian resistance and the recent protests in Gaza, further complicating the cultural sensitivities surrounding its use.

MENAFN15072024000045015839ID1108438890