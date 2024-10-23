Musk threatens to prohibit Apple devices from his firms over partnership with OpenAI

(MENAFN) Tech billionaire Elon Musk made headlines on Monday by declaring his intention to prohibit the use of Apple devices within his companies. This bold move follows Apple's announcement of a strategic partnership with OpenAI, the organization behind the popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT. Musk, who owns the social platform X and serves as CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX, expressed his concerns in a strongly worded post.



Musk emphasized that if Apple proceeds with integrating OpenAI's technology at the operating system level, it would constitute an unacceptable security risk. He stated unequivocally that Apple devices would be banned from his companies to protect against potential vulnerabilities. To ensure compliance, Musk added that visitors to his companies would need to surrender their Apple devices upon entry, where they would be securely stored in a Faraday cage to prevent any electronic communication.



His criticism extended beyond just the security implications. Musk took aim at Apple's capabilities, questioning why a company as prominent as Apple would rely on an external entity like OpenAI for such a critical component as AI. He argued that Apple should be capable of developing its own artificial intelligence rather than depending on a third party. Furthermore, Musk voiced his skepticism about OpenAI's ability to safeguard user data, suggesting that Apple's partnership with OpenAI jeopardizes user privacy and security. He accused Apple of being unaware of the true ramifications of handing over user data to OpenAI, describing it as a betrayal of consumer trust.



In essence, Musk's remarks underscore his deep mistrust of the collaboration between Apple and OpenAI, highlighting significant concerns about data security and corporate integrity. His decisive stance reflects his commitment to maintaining strict security protocols within his enterprises, even at the cost of severing ties with a major tech player like Apple.

