Apple unveils comprehensive AI strategy in partnership with OpenAI

(MENAFN) On Monday, Apple introduced its long-anticipated artificial intelligence strategy, branding these advanced tools as "Apple Intelligence" and integrating them across its suite of applications, including the voice assistant, Siri. This announcement was made during Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, where the company also showcased the latest operating system for its devices. One of the most significant developments is Apple's new partnership with OpenAI, allowing the integration of the GPT Chat application into Apple devices, as reported by Reuters.



This strategic move aims to demonstrate to investors that Apple remains a formidable player in the artificial intelligence arena, despite some setbacks compared to competitors like Microsoft. Microsoft had taken an early lead in commercializing artificial intelligence by heavily investing in OpenAI. By unveiling these new AI capabilities, Apple seeks to assure stakeholders of its commitment to innovation and competitiveness in the AI landscape.



The newly introduced AI features are designed to enhance user experience by enabling functionalities such as text summarization and the creation of personalized content, including custom animations for events like birthdays. Additionally, Apple plans to roll out the integration of GPT Chat into its devices later this year, followed by the release of other AI-driven features. The company has emphasized that the popular chatbot will be accessible for free and assured users that their information will not be recorded.



During the presentation, Apple’s CEO, Craig Federighi, highlighted the convenience of using these external AI models seamlessly without the need to switch between different tools. This integration aims to streamline the user experience, making advanced AI capabilities more accessible and practical.



Furthermore, Siri has undergone significant updates with generative AI technology, enhancing its ability to control individual application features. This means Siri can now perform tasks such as deleting emails and editing photos for iPhone users, functionalities that were previously challenging due to the need for the assistant to accurately interpret user commands and understand app functionalities. Siri will also leverage the expertise of GPT Chat, with user consent required before accessing the OpenAI service, ensuring a blend of advanced AI capabilities with user control and privacy.

