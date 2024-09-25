China's natural gas consumption surges amid green development push

(MENAFN) China's commitment to green development has manifested in a significant uptick in natural consumption during the first four months of 2024, as revealed by official data. The National Development and Reform Commission reported a robust growth of 11.9 percent year-on-year in the apparent consumption of natural gas, reaching a total of 143.73 billion cubic meters during this period.



In April alone, consumption surged by 11.8 percent compared to the corresponding period last year, with a total consumption of 35.46 billion cubic meters, according to data from the commission. This spike in consumption reflects China's accelerated efforts towards embracing cleaner energy sources and reducing its reliance on traditional fossil fuels.



Despite the surge in consumption, China has also seen a commendable increase in domestic natural gas production. The National Bureau of Statistics reported a production of 83 billion cubic meters of natural gas from January to April, marking a notable 5 percent increase compared to the same period in the previous year. This rise in domestic production underscores China's strides towards achieving energy self-sufficiency and reducing dependence on imports.



However, despite the increase in domestic production, China's reliance on imported natural gas has also seen a significant surge. The National Bureau of Statistics revealed that China imported 43 million tonnes of natural gas during the same period, reflecting a substantial 20.7 percent year-on-year increase. This surge in imports suggests a growing demand for natural gas to meet the country's energy needs and support its ongoing transition towards a more sustainable and environmentally friendly energy mix.



Overall, China's burgeoning natural gas consumption, coupled with efforts to boost domestic production and ramp up imports, underscores the nation's commitment to accelerating its green development agenda. As China continues to prioritize environmental sustainability and energy security, the role of natural gas is poised to become increasingly prominent in the nation's energy landscape.

