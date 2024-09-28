Japan passes new law to combat declining birth rate

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Japanese parliament endorsed a new law aimed at addressing the country's falling birth rate, which reached a record low last year. The law seeks to tackle this pressing issue by expanding child allowances and parental leave benefits.



The enactment of this legislation comes as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government perceives the period leading up to 2030 as a critical window to reverse the trend of declining birth rates. Late marriages and financial concerns have been cited as significant factors contributing to this demographic challenge, according to reports from Tokyo-based Kyodo News.



The urgency of the situation is underscored by the latest government statistics, which reveal that Japan's total fertility rate plummeted to its lowest level since records began in 1947. Last year, the fertility rate dropped to 1.20, indicating the expected number of children a woman is anticipated to have in her lifetime.



This marks the eighth consecutive year of declining fertility rates in Japan, a country with a population of approximately 125 million people. The persistent decline in birth rates poses significant demographic and economic challenges for Japan, highlighting the need for decisive action to support families and encourage childbirth.



With the passage of this new law, the Japanese government aims to implement measures that will address the root causes of declining birth rates and create a more supportive environment for starting and raising families. By expanding child allowances and parental leave benefits, policymakers hope to alleviate financial burdens on families and encourage couples to consider having children, thus contributing to the reversal of Japan's declining birth rate trend.

