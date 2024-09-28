Persistent pro-Palestinian demonstrations mark second month at university of Helsinki

(MENAFN) In the heart of the Finnish capital, Helsinki, the University of Helsinki has become a focal point for ongoing pro-Palestinian protests, now stretching into their second month. What began as a student-led initiative in May has evolved into a steadfast display of solidarity, undeterred by the university administration's decision to suspend student exchange agreements with Israeli universities.



Despite administrative actions, students remain resolute in their support for Gaza, maintaining a visible presence through an encampment erected in front of the university's main building. Their continued presence serves as a tangible reminder of the enduring commitment to advocating for Palestinian rights.



In response to the escalating conflict in the Israel-Hamas war, the university's board and rector have expressed profound concern for the civilian casualties. Echoing the sentiments of international justice, they have urged all parties involved to uphold the principles outlined by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Netherlands, particularly in preventing acts of genocide.



The genesis of the conflict traces back to a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7th of the preceding year, which precipitated retaliatory airstrikes by Israel on the Gaza Strip. The toll of this prolonged offensive has been devastating, with over 36,400 Palestinians losing their lives, a majority of whom are women and children. Additionally, more than 82,600 individuals have been wounded, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region.



The aftermath of the conflict paints a grim picture of destruction and despair, with vast swaths of Gaza lying in ruins amidst Israel's stringent blockade, severely limiting access to essential resources such as food, clean water, and medicine. The plight of the Palestinian population has not gone unnoticed on the international stage, with accusations of genocide levied against Israel at the ICJ.



In a landmark ruling, the ICJ has ordered Israel to cease its operations in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians sought refuge during the war. The ruling underscores the urgency of addressing the ongoing humanitarian crisis and holds implications for the broader pursuit of justice in the region.

