National Guard Destroy Russian Ammunition Depot In Kharkiv Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) of the Omega Special Forces of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed an ammunition depot of Russian invaders in the Kharkiv sector using an FPV drone.

According to Ukrinform, the Omega Special Forces Centre of the National Guard of Ukraine reported this on and posted a video.

"Soldiers of the 2nd separate detachment of the Omega Special Forces Centre conducted aerial reconnaissance and found boxes of ammunition in a forest belt," the statement said.

An FPV drone was launched into the air and hit the target, starting a fire.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine since 24 February 2022 amount to about 509,860 people.