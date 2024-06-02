General Staff: 48 Combat Engagements On Front Lines, Enemy Drops 20 Aerial Bombs In Kharkiv Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv sector, the Russian has dropped 20 aerial bombs on populated areas since the beginning of the day.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 17:00 on Sunday, June 2, Ukrinform reports.

"Since the beginning of the day, the number of combat engagements has increased to 48. The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the offensive of the Russian invaders. Pokrovsk remains the hottest sector. Ukrainian warriors harshly respond to enemy attempts to advance," the statement said.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian terrorists continue to destroy settlements with air strikes, using Russia's territory to launch them. The enemy has dropped 20 bombs since the beginning of the day. In the afternoon, Russian invaders from the direction of Russia's Shebekino

launched an air strike on the area near the Ukrainian village of Vovchanski Khutory. The aggressor conducted one attack today near Starytsia. Ukrainian forces are strengthening their defense and actively depleting the enemy's offensive potential.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks. Following an unsuccessful attempt near Terny village, Russian invaders twice tried to improve their tactical position in the Serebrianka forest. Their attempts were thwarted. The enemy is regrouping its forces. Ukrainian defenders are reinforcing the recaptured positions and keeping the situation under control.

In the Siversk sector, fighting continues in the vicinity of Vyimka. The total number of combat engagements in the sector increased to seven.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy concentrated its efforts near Kalynivka and Klishchiivka. Ukrainian forces repelled four enemy attacks. The invaders fired ten unguided aerial missiles at the Druzhba area.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian invaders made 16 attacks on Ukrainian

positions since the beginning of the day. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 12 attacks, four are still ongoing near Netailove and Sokol. The enemy is also using guided aerial bombs in the sector. The aggressor dropped two such bombs on Yevhenivka, and one each on Oleksandropil and Karlivka.

In the Vremivka sector, the enemy continues to attack in the area of Staromaiorske. The Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled all three of today's attacks.

In the Dnipro River sector, on the left bank of the Dnipro, the aggressor made three unsuccessful unsuccessful attempts to push Ukrainian units back from their positions near Krynky. The invaders launched two air strikes - near the villages of Olhivka and Novotiahynka.

In other sectors, the situation has not changed significantly.

As Ukrinform reported, soldiers from the National Guard destroyed a Russian ammunition depot in the Kharkiv sector.

Photo: General Staff