Israeli Occupation Massacres 60 Palestinians, Injures 220 In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, June 2 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian authorities announced on Sunday the martyrdom of 60 Palestinians and the injury of 220 others during the past 24 hours in four massacres committed by the Israeli occupation.

The authorities said in a press statement that the toll of the aggression has thus risen to 36,439 martyrs and 82,627 wounded since October 7th.

Palestinian sources announced the martyrdom of Mohammad Al-Baytar, 17, succumbing to wounds he sustained on Saturday as a result of being targeted by the Israeli occupation forces with bullets in the Aqabat Jabr camp in the West Bank, he was arrested while injured and his death was announced on Sunday.

The Israeli occupation army had opened fire on Palestinians near the camp cemetery, leading to the martyrdom of Ahmad Hmeidat, 16, whose body was handed over to Palestinian medical crews shortly after his death. (end)

nq













MENAFN02062024000071011013ID1108286942