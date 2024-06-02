Veteran Industry Experts Launch New Realt Estate Firm

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Svarn Developments, built in the UAE by veterans in and trading industries, is all geared to bring five decades of expertise to the future of the UAE's fast-paced real estate market.

Svarn enters the with a commitment of over half a billion dirhams to be invested in key and upcoming locations like Dubai South, Majan and Dubai Maritime City. By building properties that prioritise residents and their communities, Svarn envisions to push the boundaries of design and – with a key focus on efficiency and responsible development.

Research suggests that the total value of the Middle East real estate market is up from $1.38 trillion a year earlier with Saudi Arabia, followed by the UAE, taking up the lion's share of upcoming projects. Optimistic about the growth potential of the Middle East's real estate sector in 2024, which boasts of a $1.68 Trillion valuation of real estate projects currently planned or under construction.

Svarn honours the legacy of Ramesh Aswani, a senior engineer renowned for his contributions to the industry. His vision and expertise have laid the foundation that has shaped communities and enriched lifestyles.

“We are confident in the growth prospects of the Middle East real estate market for 2024, given the surge the region is witnessing. Our extensive experience and deep-rooted understanding of the industry is backed by decades of success in both the real estate and trading sectors. This enables us to launch curated living spaces that provide spacious living and high-quality finishes that will ensure exceptional value for residents and investors. Our philosophy is grounded in integrity, creativity, and compassion, as we mirror the spirit of the Middle East's progress in every project we undertake,” said Aswani, Chairman of Svarn Developments.

Backed by founders with over 50 years of leadership experience, Svarn Developments has played a pivotal role in Middle East's real estate evolution. They have contributed to the infrastructure of notable communities and the leadership of the company have been an integral part of major projects and well-established communities like The Millennium Estates, Grand Views, and ultra-luxury villas at Nad Al Sheba 1. Their Dubai portfolio also includes thriving residential apartments in Warsan. These well-established projects stand as testaments to the company's legacy and unwavering commitment to future real estate excellence in the UAE.

“At the heart of Svarn's ethos lies a steadfast commitment to resident well-being, comfort and community welfare. Svarn prioritises attention to detail and opts to undertake a select number of projects at a time, ensuring that each project receives dedicated effort and meticulous attention to deliver superior results,” assures Naresh Odhrani, Director, Svarn Developments.

“Looking ahead, Svarn is poised to continue shaping the future of real estate with its commitment to innovation, quality, and community. As the company embarks on its journey of growth and expansion, we invite investors, partners, and stakeholders to join hands with us to create vibrant, sustainable communities that enrich lives and inspire generations to come,” said Shaikh Shamshuddin, Director, Svarn Developments.