Previous Volkswagen CEO confronts lengthy trial in diesel scandal

(MENAFN) The Regional Court in Braunschweig has announced that the criminal trial of Michael Winterkorn, the former head of the Volkswagen Group, in connection with the diesel scandal, is slated to extend over a considerable duration, potentially lasting more than a year. With over 80 hearing dates scheduled until September 2025, the trial is set to commence on September 3, marking a significant legal proceeding for Winterkorn, who is now 77 years old.



The trial is expected to focus on allegations of fraud, providing false testimony, and market manipulation, highlighting the severity and complexity of the charges against Winterkorn. The Economic Crimes Chamber of the Grand Court has allocated six to eight appointments per month to deliberate on the case, underscoring the meticulous approach taken by the judiciary in addressing the matter.



While Winterkorn's absence from previous legal proceedings due to health reasons drew attention, recent medical assessments suggest his ability to appear before the court as of September 2024. This development paves the way for Winterkorn's direct involvement in the trial, providing him with an opportunity to respond to the accusations levied against him.



Notably, Winterkorn's testimony before the court comes more than eight years after the diesel scandal rocked the Volkswagen Group, exposing the use of illegal software to manipulate exhaust emissions tests in diesel-powered vehicles. Winterkorn resigned from his position as Volkswagen's president in September 2015, following the revelation of the scandal, maintaining that he had no prior knowledge of the fraudulent practices.



Winterkorn's recent statements before the Higher Regional Court in Braunschweig, made during a civil case brought by investors, reflected his denial of criminal responsibility for the emissions manipulation. However, the completion of his testimony was interrupted due to medical reasons, with a resumption date yet to be determined, underscoring the challenges posed by Winterkorn's health condition in the legal proceedings.



As the trial unfolds, Winterkorn's involvement will be closely scrutinized, with the legal proceedings representing a pivotal moment in the ongoing investigation into one of the largest scandals in the automotive industry. The outcome of the trial is poised to have significant implications for Winterkorn, Volkswagen, and the broader automotive sector, shaping perceptions of accountability and corporate governance in the wake of the diesel scandal.

