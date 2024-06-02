Unwind and explore: Family escape to Club Mahindra Netrang, Gujarat

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) 31 May, 2024, Bengaluru: Surrounded by lush green teak trees, Club Mahindra Netrang embodies family-friendly hospitality, offering the ideal getaway for guests seeking rejuvenation and exploration. Centrally located, the resort is conveniently accessible from Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Vadodara by road. For those arriving by air, Surat International Airport is the nearest airport, while the nearest railway station, Ankleshwar, is just 50km away. At Club Mahindra Netrang, hospitality extends far beyond mere accommodation; it embodies a sense of belonging and comfort. With a total of 60 rooms, the resort ensures every guest's needs are met.



The resort architecture revolves around wood and a jungle motif, with interiors predominantly crafted from wood. From the entrance to the expansive resort rooms, the striking wooden log decor captivates guests at every turn. With its rich architectural design, the resort spares no effort in leaving a lasting impression on the members. Additionally, wooden seating areas in the lawn invite guests to relax and enjoy leisurely moments while sipping tea or coffee.



Furthermore, guests can immerse themselves in a diverse culinary experience under the star-lit night with themed dinners such as the Ali Baba 40 dish theme, Mango theme, Rajasthani Food theme, Bollywood theme, street food theme, and Punjabi food theme, among others. Additionally, they can enjoy a firsthand experience of witnessing the live ‘Rotlo’ making of Jawar & Bajara during the dinner buffet, prepared by local villagers. Moreover, the resort offers separate counters like live tea, providing a variety of teas, a mocktail counter, and a special Biryani section. During summers, guests can also participate in a mango festival, indulging in a variety of delicious mango dishes.



To rejuvenate their mind, body and soul guests members can indulge in refreshing treatments available at the Svaastha spa, such as aromatherapy, classic Swedish massage, deep tissue massage, Svaastha Sparsh, signature scrub, foot reflexology, and more. Furthermore, in addition to indoor games, the resort offers a plethora of outdoor activities within its unique Ape Adventure Park. Tailored for families and children, this park offers diverse such as zip-lining, shooting, archery, body zorbing, rock climbing, free fall experiences, virtual reality and more.



From nearby locations, members can explore iconic landmarks. During their stay, they can visit prominent waterfalls like Ghanikut and Devmogra, offering scenic beauty during the summer months. They can also plan a tour to the monumental Statue of Unity, which is just 70 km away, and seek blessings at the religious shrine Nilkanth Temple. The ancient Dasamata Mandir, a prominent local temple steeped in mythological lore and ancient wisdom, and other nearby locations such as Baldava Dam, Sardar Sarovar Dam, and Mandan Lake are a few other attractions that are easily accessible from the resort. Jungle and village tours are also organized by the resort for guests' exploration. Additionally, they have the opportunity to partake in enriching experiences such as visits to the organic farm, birdwatching around the resort while enjoying the picturesque surroundings. Furthermore, the resort is set to introduce cycling tours for guests starting July onwards this year.



To sum up, Club Mahindra Netrang stands as more than just a destination; it's a haven where families forge unforgettable memories amidst the tranquillity of nature. From its captivating jungle-themed architecture to its diverse culinary delights and rejuvenating spa experiences, every moment at the resort is designed to delight. The best time to visit Netrang in summer is from April to June, offering ideal weather conditions. With an array of activities catering to all ages and interests, coupled with easy access to nearby landmarks and attractions, Club Mahindra Netrang invites guests to embark on a journey of discovery and relaxation like no other.





