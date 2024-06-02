Data Center Automation Market Growth Trends, Size, Share And Forecast

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)

Data Center Report Scope and Overview

According to the SNS Insider report, the global Data Center Automation Market was valued at USD 8.82 billion in 2023. This figure is projected to reach a staggering USD 24.98 billion by 2031, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9% during the forecast period (2024-2031).

The data center automation market is experiencing a surge, driven by the ever-increasing deployment of 5G networks and the growing popularity of hybrid cloud architectures. As businesses invest heavily in establishing reliable data center infrastructure, automation solutions are becoming increasingly crucial for efficient management and operational cost reduction.

The burgeoning demand for data center automation can be attributed to several key factors. The widespread adoption of 5G technology necessitates enhanced data center infrastructure to handle the exponential rise in data traffic. Additionally, the growing popularity of hybrid cloud architectures, which combine on-premises and cloud-based resources, necessitates automation tools for seamless management and resource optimization.

Some of the Key Players Studied in this Report are:



Microsoft Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development

Cisco Systems

ABB

IBM Corporation

Fujitsu

Intel Corporation

BMC Software

Citrix Systems

Broadcom

Arista Networks

Red Hat

Micro Focus

Dell Inc Others

Market Segmentation Analysis

The data center automation market can be segmented into solutions and services. The solutions segment currently holds the dominant revenue share due to the advantages automation solutions offer. These solutions provide mobility, scalability, and adaptability, enabling data centers to operate more efficiently. They offer a centralized control panel for automated and remote management, streamlining operations and minimizing human intervention.

However, the services segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate in the coming years. Data center services encompass aspects like installation and maintenance of hardware-controlled power delivery systems, data archiving and backup solutions, balanced load management, user authentication, and permission controls. Outsourcing these services allows for secure and efficient management of numerous firewalls and antivirus software, ensuring optimal data center operation.

Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:

by Component:



Solutions Services

by Data Center Type:



On-premise Data Center

Managed Data Center Public Cloud Data Center

by Enterprise Type:



SMEs Large Enterprises

by End-user:



BFSI

Retail & e-commerce

IT and Telecommunications

Government & Public sector

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Healthcare Others

Impact of Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Slowdown

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has had a significant impact on various industries, and the data center automation sector is no exception. Supply chain disruptions, rising costs, and heightened security concerns are some of the main challenges faced by the industry. The war has caused delays in the delivery of crucial components used in data center automation systems, leading to production halts and price hikes. Additionally, the heightened security landscape has driven the need for increased investment in security measures to safeguard data centers from cyberattacks.

Despite these challenges, the data center automation industry has demonstrated resilience and continued growth. Companies have adapted by diversifying their supply chains and investing in cutting-edge technologies that enhance security and efficiency.

Key Regional Development

North America currently leads the data center automation market. This dominance can be attributed to the widespread adoption of cloud computing solutions within the region. Numerous market players in North America are actively increasing their investments in cloud services, further driving the demand for data center automation solutions. Additionally, companies are focusing on providing comprehensive data center automation services to cater to the growing needs of businesses.

The Asia Pacific region is poised for the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Countries like Japan, China, and India are experiencing a surge in IT infrastructure development and new data center construction to manage the ever-increasing data volumes. Moreover, the rising adoption of cloud computing among small and medium-sized businesses in the region presents a lucrative growth potential for the Asia Pacific data center automation market.

Recent Developments



In October 2022: Cisco invested in a dedicated India Webex infrastructure, including a new data center and regulatory licenses, to accelerate Webex adoption in the region.

In October 2022: Kyndryl, a leading IT infrastructure services provider, collaborated with Microsoft Corporation and Dell Technologies to launch a hybrid cloud solution designed to support customers across mainframes, data centers, and remote environments. In September 2022: Juniper Networks introduced an extension for Apstra, enhancing adaptive data center management and automation capabilities. Additionally, Juniper revamped its Apstra licensing model, offering clients more flexibility with a choice of three tiers and the option to upgrade as needed.

Key Takeaways



Explore the high-growth segments within the market, such as data center automation services, to capitalize on emerging trends.

Leverage the reports on regional growth patterns to tailor your business strategies and target the most promising markets like North America and Asia Pacific. Gain valuable knowledge about the latest industry developments, such as the integration of AI and ML in automation solutions, to prepare for the future of data center management.

The data center automation market is expected to witness continued expansion in the coming years. Advancements in technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are expected to further fuel market growth. AI-powered automation solutions can offer comprehensive data analysis and predictive maintenance capabilities, leading to improved resource utilization and operational efficiency.

Table of Contents- Major Key Points



Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities Challenges



Impact of Ukraine- Russia war Impact of Ongoing Recession on Major Economies



Solution Service



On-premise Data Center

Managed Data Center Public Cloud Data Center



SMEs Large Enterprises



BFSI

Retail & E-commerce

IT and Telecommunications

Government & Public sector

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Healthcare Others



Introduction

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Latin America



Competitive Benchmarking

Market Share Analysis Recent Developments

