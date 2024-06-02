N-Korea performs anticipatory assault exercises

(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has supervised a military drill aimed at showcasing the nation's ability to execute "preemptive attacks" against South Korea, as reported by state on Friday. The exercise involved multiple launches of large-scale artillery rockets, demonstrating North Korea's readiness for offensive actions against its southern neighbor.



The military maneuvers come amidst heightened tensions in the region, fueled by both North Korea's series of weapons tests and joint military exercises conducted by the United States and South Korea. The South Korean reported that Pyongyang launched ten short-range ballistic missiles, with a range of approximately 350 kilometers, into the Sea of Japan from the Sunan area.



The recent military activity underscores the escalating security concerns in the Korean Peninsula. Earlier this week, the South Korean Air Force announced the commencement of joint drills involving over 90 aircraft, including F-35A stealth fighters and US A-10 attack aircraft. These exercises, conducted in close coordination with the United States, aim to enhance readiness and deter potential aggression.



North Korea has characterized its latest display of military prowess as part of its national combined nuclear weapons management system, highlighting the regime's commitment to maintaining a robust defense posture. The ongoing tensions raise concerns about the stability of the region and the potential for further escalation in the future.

