Former Iran Pres. Ahmadinejad Gears Up For Upcoming Presidential Elections

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 2 (KUNA) -- Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad is gearing up to run for the presidential race once again. He submitted his candidacy request on Sunday for the early elections, to be held on June 28.

Competing against Ahmadinejad are also notable names including former Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, and former Central Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati.

Ahmadinejad occupied position of President from 2005 to 2013 and ran for the 2021 but his request was denied by the Guardian Council.

The Guardian council is tasked with examining submissions to ensure candidates' qualifications.

Total presidential candidates reached 18 including one female candidate.

The Iranian law stipulates that candidates are between the age of 40 and 75 with an academic qualification of at least a master's degree and with no past felonies. (end)

mw













MENAFN02062024000071011013ID1108285704