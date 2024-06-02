Japan calls for collaborative security efforts with compatible countries in Indo-Pacific

(MENAFN) During the 21st Shangri-La Dialogue summit in Singapore, Japan's Defense Minister Minoru Kihara emphasized the need for collaborative action among like-minded nations to counteract any unilateral attempts to alter the regional status quo through force. Kihara warned of the heightened risk of crises erupting in the Indo-Pacific and beyond, stressing the significant increase in the potential for multiple simultaneous crises and accidental clashes across regions in recent years. Despite acknowledging these challenges, Kihara underscored the importance of remaining vigilant, expressing pessimism about the security environment in the Indo-Pacific.



Contrary to concerns that strengthening alliances in the region could exacerbate tensions, Kihara highlighted Japan's commitment to expanding its network of defense and security partnerships while bolstering its own defense capabilities. He rejected the notion that such efforts would escalate tensions, instead emphasizing their role in promoting stability and security. Moreover, Kihara noted Japan's efforts to enhance relations with European partners, emphasizing the shared interest in maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.



The Shangri-La Dialogue conference, a prominent platform for discussing security issues in the Asia-Pacific region, is organized by the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies. Kihara's remarks underscore Japan's proactive approach to addressing regional security challenges and its dedication to leading collaborative efforts aimed at ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, underscoring the importance of international cooperation in addressing complex security dynamics.

