Senator suggests American strategic nuclear arms back in S-Korea

(MENAFN) Senator Roger Wicker has advocated for the redeployment of tactical nuclear weapons to South Korea, citing increased cooperation between Russia, China, and North Korea as a catalyst for heightened global instability beyond the Korean Peninsula. Wicker's proposal was outlined in a comprehensive report titled '21st Century Peace Through Strength: A Generational Investment in the United States Military,' published on Wednesday. The report also urges a substantial increase in the United States defense budget by USD55 billion to USD950 billion in 2025.



Wicker emphasized the urgency of addressing North Korea's advancing nuclear and missile programs, which now pose a direct threat to the continental United States. He noted the absence of immediate diplomatic solutions and stressed the necessity for maintaining robust deterrence measures on the Korean Peninsula.



The senator outlined several key strategies to bolster regional security, including ongoing military drills with South Korea, maintaining a steadfast military presence in the area, and exploring new approaches such as the potential redeployment of United States tactical nuclear weapons in South Korea. Additionally, Wicker proposed engaging in discussions with key regional allies like South Korea, Japan, and Australia to assess their willingness to participate in a nuclear burden-sharing arrangement similar to those established with NATO allies.



Wicker underscored North Korea's strategic alignment with Russia and China in recent years, which has provided the regime with crucial financial support and elevated its disruptive influence on a global scale. He expressed concerns that international sanctions, once effective in pressuring North Korea, have faltered due to the reluctance of Moscow and Beijing to enforce them effectively.



Overall, Wicker's recommendations highlight the growing complexity of security challenges in the Asia-Pacific region and underscore the imperative for proactive measures to safeguard against the evolving threat posed by North Korea's nuclear capabilities and its alliances with major global powers.

