Israel tightens blockade on Gaza Strip, heightening humanitarian crisis

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Israel announced its takeover of the Philadelphi Corridor along the Palestine-Egypt border on Wednesday, a move that has reinforced the blockade of all borders of the Gaza Strip. This seizure effectively cuts off Gaza's geographical connection with Egypt and enables the Tel Aviv administration to exert greater control over the entry of humanitarian aid into the region. The intensified blockade comes amidst a major humanitarian crisis in Gaza, exacerbated by ongoing since Oct. 7, 2023.



The impact of this development is particularly severe for the 2.3 million Palestinians residing in the Gaza Strip, who are already grappling with dire shortages of food, water, and medicine due to Israel's longstanding restrictions. These restrictions, which contravene international laws and the laws of war, have severely hampered access to essential supplies for Gaza's population.



According to a statement from the Gaza government’s Media Office, the situation is dire, with 2.3 million Palestinians, including 2 million who have been displaced multiple times, relying on daily aid just to meet their basic needs. The region requires more than 7 million meals per day due to what is termed as Israel’s "starvation" policy. Vital necessities such as fuel and medicine are also in short supply, further exacerbating the plight of Gaza's displaced population.



The tightening of restrictions on aid entry and the closure of border crossings by Israel have deepened the humanitarian crisis in Palestine's besieged enclave. The closure of the Rafah Border Crossing between Gaza and Egypt, following an Israeli army ground assault on Rafah on May 7, has further compounded the challenges. This closure not only impedes the delivery of essential aid through Rafah but also obstructs the evacuation of wounded individuals in need of treatment outside of Gaza, exacerbating the already dire situation on the ground.

