Developing-8 urges Turkish businesses to invest in member nations

(MENAFN) The secretary-general of the Developing-8 (D-8) bloc of nations, Isiaka Abdulkadir Imam, issued a call to Turkish businesses to explore investment opportunities within the organization's member countries. Established under the leadership of former Turkish Prime Minister Necmettin Erbakan, the D-8 comprises eight nations, each offering significant potential for investment, as emphasized during a meeting in Istanbul, according to a statement by the World e-Press Council (DEBK).



Imam underscored the readiness of the D-8 General Secretariat to facilitate and encourage investments from Turkish businesses, particularly highlighting the promising prospects in the energy sector. He expressed a commitment to providing diverse opportunities to Turkish entrepreneurs interested in exploring investment avenues within D-8 nations.



Hasan Ali Cesur, the head of the D-8 Countries Initiative Platform, reiterated the organization's commitment to fostering collaboration and introducing investment opportunities in member countries to Turkish businesses. The platform aims to facilitate partnerships and promote economic cooperation among D-8 nations and Turkish investors.



In support of this initiative, Hasan Taskin, president of the DEBK, pledged the council's assistance in advancing the objectives of D-8 countries. Taskin emphasized the historical significance of D-8 and the Turkish press's longstanding support for the bloc since its inception in 1997. He reiterated the readiness of the DEBK to contribute to the development and success of D-8 initiatives, underscoring the importance of collaboration and partnership among member nations.



Since its launch, the D-8 has emerged as a vital economic group comprising emerging economies from the Muslim world. Alongside Turkey, member nations include Indonesia, Bangladesh, Egypt, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, and Pakistan. Notably, Turkey and Indonesia rank among the world's 20 largest economies, highlighting the economic significance and potential of the D-8 bloc on the global stage.

