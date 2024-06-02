Germany’s retail sector sees unexpected drop in April sales

(MENAFN) In April, Germany experienced a surprising downturn in retail sales, with figures indicating a 1.2 percent decrease compared to the previous month, surpassing market forecasts. This reversal contrasts sharply with March's performance, which had seen a notable 2.6 percent increase in sales, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office. Analysts had anticipated a much milder decline of 0.2 percent in the real, price-adjusted turnover of retail enterprises, making the actual drop more pronounced than expected.



The decline in April's retail sales was particularly notable in the food sector, where sales plummeted by 3.7 percent during the same period. Conversely, non-food retail sales experienced a marginal increase of 0.2 percent, offering a nuanced picture of consumer spending patterns in Germany during this time.



Examining the data on a yearly basis reveals a continuation of the downward trend, with retail sales in April falling by 0.6 percent compared to the same period last year. This decline follows a 1.9 percent downward revision in March, underscoring the ongoing challenges facing the retail sector in Germany. The unexpected drop in sales suggests potential shifts in consumer behavior or economic factors influencing purchasing decisions, prompting analysts to closely monitor future developments in the retail landscape.

