Kuwait Appreciates US President's Proposal For Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 1 (KUNA) -- The of Foreign Affairs expressed on Saturday Kuwait's appreciation for the proposal presented by US President Joe Biden, to stop the aggression against Gaza Strip.

The Ministry reaffirmed, in a statement, the State of Kuwait's full confidence in the mediation efforts of both the State of Qatar and the Arab Republic of Egypt in this context.

It also reaffirmed Kuwait's support for all efforts aimed at achieving an immediate ceasefire, complete withdrawal of the Israeli forces, providing urgent humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and enabling the displaced Palestinians to return to their homes. (end)

mb







MENAFN01062024000071011013ID1108284734