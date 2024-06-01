Gaza Strip: 33 Palestinian Red Crescent Medics Killed In Israeli War

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 1 (Petra) -- The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said Saturday that 33 medics of its staff have been killed in the Israeli war on Gaza, including 19 who died in the line of duty.
Red Crescent crews pulled the bodies of two paramedics, who were targeted by Israeli bombing in Tal Al-Sultan, west of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, the palestinian News Agency Wafa reported.
The Gaza health Ministry
said earlier in the day that the death toll from the Israeli aggression against Gaza, which began on October 7, has risen to 36,379 and the total number of injuries to 82,407.
