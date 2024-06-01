Indian Embassy In Qatar Steps In To Assist Doha-Based Students Who Appeared For NEET

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Anisha Bijukumar |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar-based Indian students who appeared for the country's pre-medical entrance test, National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET 2024), were in a panic since Thursday, May 30, 2024.

As the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the provisional answer key and the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets for the exams that were conducted in first week of May, Doha students could neither view their OMR sheets, nor the answer key online.

The students were unable to access their OMR sheet on the student portal, which caused alarm among them and their parents, finally missing their 11am deadline today, June 1, 2024.

Indian Embassy in Qatar promptly took up the issue with the NTA, confirming through its official account, that "the OMR and answer key will be received on the registered email of the individual student and he/she can challenge it by an email response, if the same is not already done through the website."

Indian Embassy official told The Peninsula that there could be a delay of a day or two since the NTA has to sort the answer sheets of approximately 600 Doha-based students and contact those respective students.

Ardra Sunil, student of Birla Public School, was one of the students who were unable to view the OMR sheet. "Before releasing the scores, the NTA releases a provisional answer key and the OMR sheet that were submitted by the students to cross check their answers or to raise a challenge in case any answer was not corrected. This year it released the OMR sheets on Thursday with the deadline being on Friday, which NTA extended for another day. But when we accessed the student portal on both the days, we could neither view the answer key nor the OMR sheet," she told The Peninsula.

Students Navin Krishnan Shijoy and Arjun Vinod also faced similar issues and have taken up the matter with the NTA through the Email id provided by the embassy.

"The first day that NTA released the answer key we couldn't see anything at all after logging in. We thought may be because many are checking the portal that's why there is probably some delay. Since Friday, panic set in, with me and my parents trying until today early morning,” said Arjun. He further said that it was when the students and parents saw the Embassy message that they could take a breather.