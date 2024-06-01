Qatar Set To Take Part In International Labour Conference In Geneva

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva, Switzerland: The State of Qatar is due to participate in the 112th session of the International Labour Conference, scheduled from Jun. 3 to 14 in Geneva, Switzerland.

The two-week conference, which will see the participation of the Qatari delegation in the plenary sessions and meetings of its technical committees, will discuss the report of the Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO) entitled: "Towards a renewed social contract", along with the report on the situation of workers in occupied Arab territories.

Additionally, the event will discuss topics pertaining to the role of committees emanating from the conference, including committees for membership accreditation, standards application, finance, public affairs, decent work, care economy, et al.

The conference brings together heads of state and government, relevant ministers and representatives of employers and workers, as well as international, governmental, and labor organizations.