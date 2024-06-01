Dehradun SHOCKER: Sub-Inspector Rapes Yoga Trainer At Gunpoint, Suspended

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a shocking incident of alleged sexual assault, a

sub-inspector of Uttarakhand police,

who is presently stationed in Dehradun, was booked under IPC 376 for allegedly raping a yoga instructor at gunpoint several times in the previous several months under the guise of looking into a theft case at the instructor's residence. stated that the accused officer has been suspended and that she was intimidated to keep silent.

SSP (Dehradun), Ajai Singh, said on Friday,“The accused, Manoj Bhatt, was suspended with immediate effect.

Bhatt is presently assigned to oversee a checkpost located near Dehradun.

He was accused of violating IPC sections 323 (voluntarily inflicting harm), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (acts to insult a woman's modesty), and 354-B (assaulting a woman with intent to affront her modesty) in addition to IPC section 376 (rape)."

The SSP added:“CO, f Premnagar, Reena Rathore, will supervise the probe. Further action will be taken during the course of probe.”

The accused cop is yet to be arrested.



Knowing details of the case, a police officer informed media that the woman is married and that her spouse resides overseas. She had lodged a complaint to report a theft in her house in Feb 2023.

"In her complaint, the woman claimed that her ordeal began in December when the accused took her to Nainital on the pretence of attending a court case hearing," the police official continued. There, he raped her at gunpoint in a hotel. In Dehradun, he again violated her on several occasions. The woman claimed that the accused also threatened and intimidated her for months.”

The woman said that even after his transfer to the post of Mayur Vihar outpost in-charge in Raipur police station area, the accused cop repeatedly raped her at a rented flat on Sahasradhara Road at gunpoint and threatened her not to report the matter to the police.

The woman said she has lodged complaints in the offices of Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and DGP of the state in this regard.