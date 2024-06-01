Rameshwaram Cafe: Anant Ambani, Radhika’S Guest To South Indian Food

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Popular food joint Rameshwaram Cafe's Podi idli, podi dosa and more at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding cruise. A post was shared by the restaurant's social page expressing how they are happy to be a part of the“best pre-wedding celebrations” taking place in Celebrity Ascent Cruise.

Reports say a Bangalore restaurant serves South Indian food aboard Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's cruise for their European pre-wedding celebration.



Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant celebrated their pre-wedding in Jamnagar, Gujarat, in March 2024 with elaborate ceremonies.



The Rameshwaram café in Bangalore is offering South Indian dishes to cruise guests, according to social media photos.

"Yet another Milestone, Yet another feather to the Cap. We are Happy to be a part of the world's best pre-wedding celebrations, which are happening at @celebritycruises in Spain."

"@therameshwaramcafe is the only restaurant from south serving the best of the best South Indian food #catering #spain #bigfatindianwedding #prewedding #therameshwaramcafe."

The couple, who were supposedly childhood sweethearts, had their roka a few years ago and then got engaged.

Earlier this year, they held a pre-wedding ceremony attended by celebrities from all over the world. The second pre-wedding event began on May 29.