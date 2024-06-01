               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Rameshwaram Cafe: Anant Ambani, Radhika’S Guest To South Indian Food


6/1/2024 2:00:55 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Popular food joint Rameshwaram Cafe's Podi idli, podi dosa and more at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding cruise. A post was shared by the restaurant's social media page expressing how they are happy to be a part of the“best pre-wedding celebrations” taking place in Celebrity Ascent Cruise.


Rameshwaram Cafe: Anant Ambani, Radhika’S Guest To South Indian Food Image

Reports say a Bangalore restaurant serves South Indian food aboard Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's cruise for their European pre-wedding celebration.


Rameshwaram Cafe: Anant Ambani, Radhika’S Guest To South Indian Food Image


Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant celebrated their pre-wedding in Jamnagar, Gujarat, in March 2024 with elaborate ceremonies.


Rameshwaram Cafe: Anant Ambani, Radhika’S Guest To South Indian Food Image

The Rameshwaram café in Bangalore is offering South Indian dishes to cruise guests, according to social media photos.


Rameshwaram Cafe: Anant Ambani, Radhika’S Guest To South Indian Food Image

"Yet another Milestone, Yet another feather to the Cap. We are Happy to be a part of the world's best pre-wedding celebrations, which are happening at @celebritycruises in Spain."


Rameshwaram Cafe: Anant Ambani, Radhika’S Guest To South Indian Food Image

"@therameshwaramcafe is the only restaurant from south serving the best of the best South Indian food #catering #spain #bigfatindianwedding #prewedding #therameshwaramcafe."


Rameshwaram Cafe: Anant Ambani, Radhika’S Guest To South Indian Food Image

The couple, who were supposedly childhood sweethearts, had their roka a few years ago and then got engaged.


Rameshwaram Cafe: Anant Ambani, Radhika’S Guest To South Indian Food Image

Earlier this year, they held a pre-wedding ceremony attended by celebrities from all over the world. The second pre-wedding event began on May 29.

MENAFN01062024007385015968ID1108284186


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search