First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Made Post On International Children's Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) AZERBAIJAN, June 1 - From Salman Bin Hamad Al Khalifa, crown prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Dear Excellency, dear President.
On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to extend to Your Excellency my heartfelt congratulations, and best regards...
30 May 2024, 19:39
MENAFN01062024003118003196ID1108283938
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.