Gaza Strip: 95 Killed, 350 Injured In Last 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 1 (Petra) -- Ninety-five Palestinians were killed and 350 in five massacres by Israeli forces in the ongoing war on the Gaza Strip, the Gaza said Saturday.It said in its daily update of casualties from the war, which began on October 7, that the latest figures raised the death toll to 36,379 and the total number of injured to 82,407.It said many of the remained under the rubble of buildings that were targeted by bombing or on the roads out of reach of civil defense and ambulance teams.