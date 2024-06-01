               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Two Ukrainian Hpps Suffer Critical Damage In Latest Russian Strikes - Operator


6/1/2024 7:16:46 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early hours of Saturday, June 1, Russia hit two hydroelectric power plants, critically damaging the equipment there.

That's according to Ukrhydroenergo , the national operator of the country's HPPs, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy fired at energy infrastructure facilities in five regions of Ukraine, including at two hydroelectric power plants. Infrastructure outside them was also affected," Ukrhydroenergo said.

"Critical damage to the equipment. Hydropower operators are working on eliminating the consequences," the statement reads.

Since the full-scale invasion, Russia has destroyed the Kakhovka HPP, fired more than 110 missiles at HPPs and accumulation HPPs, the company emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, equipment was seriously damaged at two DTEK thermal power plants as a result of Russian strikes on June 1.

UkrinForm

