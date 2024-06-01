'Arvind Kejriwal Made Misleading Claims About Surrendering': ED Opposes Delhi CM's Interim Bail Plea

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Accusing Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal of suppressing facts and making false statements,

the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday opposed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's application made before a court seeking interim bail is seeking interim bail for a week on grounds. The Supreme Court has granted Kejriwal interim bail till June 1.The hearing on Kejriwal's interim bail plea is underway in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court also made misleading claims at a press on Friday that he is going to surrender on June 2, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, told Special Judge Kaveri Baweja.\"Yesterday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that he will surrender on June 2, 2024. But he didn't say he would take a chance here. He is not voluntarily surrendering. We were misled by yesterday's press conference,\" said Mehta, senior Advocate N Hariharan,

appearing for Arvind Kejriwal submitted,“If this court denies us any relief, I will have no option.”Mehta also alleged that there are several suppression of facts, including health conditions preliminary objections on the interim bail application moved by Kejriwal, additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, appearing for ED, said,“This court cannot modify the Supreme Court order. He's on interim bail because the SC granted it, what he is asking here is an extension of the Supreme Court order,” reported ANI.

Arvind Kejriwal has had sought extension of his interim bail to undergo a host of medical tests, including a PET-CT scan Friday, in an emotional message, Kejriwal said that he is proud that he is going to jail to save the country from dictatorship May, Supreme Court granted Kejriwal 21-day interim bail to enable him to campaign during the Lok Sabha polls. He has also been asked to surrender on June 2.



