Russian Iskander Strike: 13 Injured In Balaklia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv region, prosecutors launched a case into Russia's latest violation of the laws and of war following a missile strike on Balaklia that left 13 injured, including eight children.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"On June 1, around 5:00, Russia's launched a missile attack targeting a residential quarter in the town of Balaklia, Izium district. A total of 13 people were injured. Under the procedural leadership of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 Part 1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the report says.

It is specified that among the injured are two girls aged 4 and 9, and six boys. The youngest child affected is 2 years and 9 months old, the oldest is 17.

Two 35-year-old women, a 54-year-old woman and two men aged 32 and 38 were also injured.

All those affected are being provided with medical assistance. No one is in grave condition.

As per tentative reports, the enemy hit the town with an Iskander-K missile.

Earlier it was reported that 12 people were injured by the missile attack. These are members of the two families who were inside their rented vacation houses at the moment of the attack.

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office