Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Bash: Rameshwaram Cafe Serves These South Indian Delicacies

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Social is abuzz with excitement as fresh visuals from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash continue to go viral. In a recent social media post, Rameshwaram Cafe shared the news of being a part of the pre-wedding celebration of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son. The restaurant also claimed to be the only one in South India that served South Indian delicacies a post on Instagram, Rameshwaram Cafe shared the news and expressed happiness on being a part of the celebrations that took place in Celebrity Ascent its social media post, the restaurant also claimed to be the only restaurant serving South Indian delicacies at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's recently concluded pre-wedding bash items served by Rameshwaram Cafe at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-weddingThe famous South Indian food chain is serving items like podi idli, podi dosa, and several other local delicacies to the guests, Rameshwaram Cafe co founder, Raghavendra Rao told HT in an interview.

“They're enjoying the podi idli and podi dosa,” HT quoted Rao as saying.“Yet another Milestone Yet another feather to the Cap We are Happy to be a part of worlds the best pre wedding celebrations which is happening at @celebritycruises at Spain. @therameshwaramcafe is the only restaurant from south serving the best of the best South Indian food,” wrote Ramashwaram Cafe's official Instagram handle in a post. The news was also confirmed by Rameshwaram Cafe cofounder Raghavendra Rao to com news received several responses from social media users, with many of them congratulating the restaurant owners. Meanwhile, many left comments on the Instagram post highlighting the significant use of 'ghee' in South Indian dishes at the restaurant.“Fantastic :-) congrats.. and of course.. loads of ghee on that ship.. haahah,” wrote American musical composer and environmentalist Rickey Kej.“I believe @therameshwaramcafe is a must on all cruise ships. Imagine having dosa and filter coffee on cruises,” another Instagram user commented.“Congratulations Team @therameshwaramcafe ... conquered the land now the sea.. next is the air space,” wrote Vinay Nagaraju.



