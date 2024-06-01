Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, DCM DK Shivakumar Granted Bail In Defamation Case Filed By BJP

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Special Court of People's Representatives has granted bail to Karnataka Chief Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in the 40% commission allegation case against BJP. The court had summoned the leaders in connection with a defamation case filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over allegations.

The case, initiated by BJP general secretary Keshav Prasad and filed by lawyer Vinod Kumar, centres around accusations of a "40% corrupt BJP government" campaign that the leaders allegedly promoted. The BJP took action, claiming that these advertisements and corruption rate cards defamed their party.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar appeared before the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court at 10:30 am today. The court proceedings drew considerable attention, highlighting the ongoing political tussle between the two major parties in Karnataka.

Adding another layer to the legal proceedings, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also been summoned by the court to the case. Represented by his advocate, Rahul Gandhi has filed a petition seeking an exemption from appearing in court, citing election commitments. Despite this, the court had scheduled his appearance for June 1.

The court has adjourned the hearing and reserved the order until 3 pm today, for Rahul Gandhi's absence to the hearing.