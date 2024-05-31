General Staff: 11 Combat Engagements Taking Place In Pokrovsk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of combat engagements on the front lines has reached 70 since the beginning of the day. Pokrovsk remains the hottest sector.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine said this in an information update as of 19:30 on Friday, May 31, Ukrinform reports.

“The Defense Forces hold back the onslaught and decisively repel the enemy's actions,” the General Staff said

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian continue to strike Ukrainian towns and villages with guided aerial bombs from their territory.

In particular, the invaders dropped three more guided aerial bombs on Bilyi Kolodiazh. Since the beginning of the day, this village has suffered six bombing strikes from the Russian territory.

In the Kupiansk sector, the Russian army attempted to storm the positions of the Defense Forces 10 times. Fighting is still ongoing near Petropavlivka, Berestove and Druzheliubivka. The situation is under control.

In the Lyman sector, Russian troops became somewhat more active in the area of Torske. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding their positions and preventing the enemy from advancing.

In the Siversk sector, the invaders are again active in the area of Razdolivka. The situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Russian army has attempted to improve its tactical position six times since the beginning of the day. In the afternoon, the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks near Novyi, Andriivka and Bohdanivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, 11 out of 24 battles are still ongoing since the beginning of the day. Russians are attacking near Novooleksandrivka, Sokol, Umanske and Yevhenivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the number of combat engagements did not change. The invaders dropped three guided aerial bombs on Illinka and two on Yelyzavetivka.



In the Vremivka sector, Russian troops also continue to use guided aerial bombs, dropping one each on Velyka Novosilka and Urozhaine.

In other sectors, the situation has not changed significantly.

As reported by Ukrinform, one combat engagement was ongoing in the Kharkiv sector near Lyptsi.