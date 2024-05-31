China And Central Asian Countries Cooperate In Emergency Management

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

China and 5 Central Asian states – Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan,Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan – have established a mechanismfor cooperation in the field of emergency management, Azernews reports.

At a meeting held in Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang UygurAutonomous Region of China, a memorandum of understanding on thecreation of a cooperation mechanism was signed.

According to the document, the parties announced the creation ofa working group on cooperation in the field of emergencymanagement. This mechanism will serve to expand practicalcooperation between the six countries.

The parties also approved a plan of cooperation in the field ofemergency management for 2024-2026.