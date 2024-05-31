Simone Fortier Secures Amazon Best-Seller Status With“Rise Up!,” Co-Authored With Lisa Nichols

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Best Selling Author - Simone Fortier

SCOTTSDALE, CA, USA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® proudly announces the remarkable achievement of Rise Up!, co-authored by Simone Fortier, esteemed motivational speaker Lisa Nichols, and other leading professionals worldwide. The has reached an extraordinary milestone by attaining Best-Seller status since its launch on May 23, 2024.

Rise Up! has swiftly captivated readers with its powerful collection of life-changing stories, illustrating triumph over extraordinary hardships and the courage to start anew. Since its launch, the book has climbed the Amazon best-sellers charts, securing notable rankings, including impressive placements in the Entrepreneurship and Motivational Leadership categories. Additionally, it has made its mark on the Motivation & Self Improvement and Personal Finance bestseller lists and ranked on nine New Release lists!

At the center of Rise Up!'s success is Simone Fortier's chapter, "Rising Strong”. Simone's story serves as a beacon of hope, inspiring readers to overcome obstacles and embrace their true potential in life.

Meet Simone Fortier:

Simone Fortier stands as a trailblazer in healing and transformation, pioneering innovative methods to foster lasting change. With a mission focused on guiding individuals through the unseen challenges of trauma, concussion symptoms, mTBI, ADHD, and unresolved pain, Simone emerges as a beacon of hope for those seeking an optimal, pain-free existence.

As an International Trainer, Concussion Teacher, and ADHD Consultant, Simone's expertise transcends conventional therapy, offering groundbreaking approaches that resonate globally. Her role as a Fascia Brain Treatment and Course Creator has garnered international acclaim, with professionals and elite athletes alike praising her transformative results.

The Fascia Training Institute, a testament to Simone's visionary spirit, offers revolutionary therapy in Brain Nutrition, Concussion Treatments, and Fascia Treatment and Training (SFT), providing a lifeline to individuals grappling with chronic pain and neurological distress.

Simone's journey, spanning over three decades of experience in business, training, and treatment, is marked by relentless innovation and a commitment to excellence. Her intuitive approach in therapy sessions targets the core of her clients' suffering, weaving a tapestry of relief and recovery.

Beyond her therapeutic prowess, Simone is a celebrated author, with works like "How to Beat Brain Burps" and "How to Heel Plantar Fasciitis" offering invaluable resources for brain, business, and body support. Her forthcoming titles, including "How to Sell Like a Cat" and "Concussion Recovery – A Guide to Getting Your Brain Back", promise to enrich readers' lives further.

Simone's holistic approach to wellness extends to her online course, "Younger by Tonight", which blends beauty with brain health, revolutionizing self-care practices. As a Master Brain Health and Wellness Coach, Simone empowers her clients through knowledge, blending Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), hypnotherapy, and neuroscience to reshape lives.

Simone Fortier is more than a therapist, author, trainer, or coach; she is a visionary committed to unlocking human potential. In a world often mired in pain and confusion, Simone stands as a guiding voice, offering a path forward defined by limitless possibilities.

