(MENAFN- 3BL) As part of a recurring series, Cascale details the involvement and vision of its Board members. In the latest blog post, Vidhura Ralapanawe Executive Vice President of Epic Group, shares his insights on collective action as the path to support stakeholders in the consumer goods in tackling the sustainability challenges facing our industry and future-proof their organizations. You can read more in his blog post titled, Board Interview: Vidhura Ralapanawe, Future-Proofing Factories, Unifying on Goals

MENAFN31052024007202015466ID1108281755