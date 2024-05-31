(MENAFN- 3BL) As part of a recurring series, Cascale details the involvement and vision of its Board members. In the latest blog post, Vidhura Ralapanawe Executive Vice President of Epic Group, shares his insights on collective action as the path to support stakeholders in the consumer goods industry in tackling the sustainability challenges facing our industry and future-proof their organizations. You can read more in his blog post titled, Board Interview: Vidhura Ralapanawe, Future-Proofing Factories, Unifying on Goals
MENAFN31052024007202015466ID1108281755
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.