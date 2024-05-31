Butyl Rubber Market Is Projected To Exhibit A CAGR Of 4.8%. With US$ 6.44 Billion By 2034

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Butyl Rubber Market

Increasing Use of High-Performance Tires in Automotive Sector Driving Demand for Butyl Rubber in Their Production: Fact Report

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The automotive has become a significant source of demand for butyl rubber as manufacturers are progressively depending on its superior properties for tire making. As such, the global butyl rubber (丁基橡胶市场) has been placed by Fact at a value of US$ 4.03 billion for 2024 and is analyzed to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2034.Butyl rubber's outstanding ability to retain air, durability, and resistance to environmental damage makes it a favored material for producing high-performance tires. Technological advancements in tire making, the shift toward high-performance tires, and a greater focus on sustainability and following regulations are leading to increasing demand for butyl rubber. These developments, along with rising global automotive production and sales, are continuing to boost the need for butyl rubber in the years ahead.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global butyl rubber market (ブチルゴム市場) is estimated to reach US$ 4.03 billion in 2024. The market for butyl rubber is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% through 2034.The market is projected to reach US$ 6.44 billion by the end of 2034. Sales of halobutyl rubber are set to reach US$ 1.27 million in 2024.East Asia is projected to account for 38.5% share of the global market by 2034. The market in the United States is estimated to reach US$ 826.3 million in 2024.The Japanese market is estimated at US$ 460.4 million in 2024 and is projected to touch US$ 712.2 million by 2034-end. Demand for butyl rubber in Canada is forecasted to increase at 5.3% CAGR through 2034.“Butyl rubber, a synthetic rubber made by copolymerizing isobutylene with a small quantity of isoprene, is commonly used in the manufacturing of vehicle tires. The ability of butyl rubber to reduce vibrations is driving its use in the automotive sector,” says a Fact analyst.Some of the leading providers of butyl rubber market are JSR Corporation, PAO SIBUR Holding, China Petrochemical Corporation, Lanxess AG, Timco Rubber, Zhejiang Cenway New Synthetic Materials Co., Ltd., Formosa Synthetic Rubber Corporation, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, LLC, ExxonMobil Corporation, Arlanxeo, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.Country-wise Insights:Which Butyl Rubber Properties Are American Manufacturers Utilizing?"Butyl Rubber's Impermeability Drives Usage in Roofing Membrane Production"Because of its exceptional resilience to deterioration from heat, weathering, and exposure to ozone, butyl rubber is becoming more and more in demand in the US. Butyl rubber tires have longer lifespans and are less likely to crack, which lowers the need for tire replacement and upkeep expenses. The use of butyl rubber is not just found in the nation's tire industry. In industries like construction, healthcare, and other fields where durability and impermeability are essential, it is also extensively utilized in goods like sealants, adhesives, roofing membranes, and pharmaceutical closures.How is the need for butyl rubber being driven in China by the automotive sector?"Demand for Butyl Rubber in Tire Production Is Growing Due to Increased Vehicle Production"China is projected to have a 56.9% market share in East Asia by 2024. Sales of butyl rubber are being driven by China's large vehicle production, making it one of the leading participants in the automotive sector. Because butyl rubber has advantageous qualities including durability and air retention, it is frequently utilized in tire manufacturing. Furthermore, because high-performance tires offer better handling, safety, and fuel efficiency, consumers are choosing them more and more.Weatherability and Heat Resistance of Butyl Rubber Driving Use in Tire ProductionButyl rubber is an important component in tire production because of its beneficial properties that improve tire performance, longevity, and safety. A major benefit is its exceptional ability to hold air pressure for extended periods, which maintains proper tire inflation. This enhances fuel efficiency, vehicle handling, and the overall driving experience. In addition, butyl rubber is extremely durable and resistant to environmental factors such as heat, weathering, and ozone. This results in tires that last longer with less risk of damage or cracks. The inherent shock-absorbing qualities help reduce vibrations and noise, leading to a smoother, quieter ride. These attributes make butyl rubber the ideal material for manufacturing high-quality tires that meet strict safety standards and performance needs.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:More Valuable Insights on OfferFact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the butyl rubber market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (regular butyl rubber, halo butyl rubber, bromo-butyl rubber, chloro-butyl rubber), application (adhesives, sealants, tires & tubes, medical gloves, stoppers), and end-use industry (automotive, pharmaceuticals, consumer products, rubber, construction), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:Vinyl Acetate Monomers Market : Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market Study by 99% & Above and <99% Purity for Packaging, Construction, Textiles, and Cosmetics from 2024 to 2034Industrial Fasteners Market : Industrial Fastener Market Study by Metal and Polymer for Screws, Nuts, Bolts, Washers, Anchors, and Dowel Pins from 2024 to 2034About Fact:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)Sales Team: ...

S. N. Jha

Fact

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Other