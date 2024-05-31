UAE: E11 Road To Be Partially Closed For 2 Days In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 31 May 2024, 12:58 PM

A major road in Abu Dhabi is set to be partially closed for a couple of days starting Friday (May 31), according to AD Mobility.

The closure on Zayed Bin Sultan Road (E11) will start from 11pm on Friday and last until 12 pm on Sunday, June 2.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Two lanes towards Al Mafraq in Abu Dhabi will be closed. The lanes highlighted in red will be closed, while those in green will remain unaffected.

Check the map below:

The authority announced the road closure on social media platform X on Friday.

They also announced on X the activation of new traffic signals on Al Burouq Street in Madinat Al Riyadh will be operational on Saturday (June 1).

ALSO READ:

UAE: Speed limit reduced on Al Ittihad, Al Wahda roads in Sharjah

UAE motorists alert: 3-day traffic diversion on Emirates Road

Abu Dhabi: Partial closure on Al Ain road

UAE: Partial closure announced on major road in Abu Dhabi during weekends