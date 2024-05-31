               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
UAE: E11 Road To Be Partially Closed For 2 Days In Abu Dhabi


5/31/2024 5:04:09 AM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 31 May 2024, 12:58 PM

A major road in Abu Dhabi is set to be partially closed for a couple of days starting Friday (May 31), according to AD Mobility.

The closure on sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Road (E11) will start from 11pm on Friday and last until 12 pm on Sunday, June 2.


Two lanes towards Al Mafraq in Abu Dhabi will be closed. The lanes highlighted in red will be closed, while those in green will remain unaffected.


Check the map below:

The government authority announced the road closure on social media platform X on Friday.

They also announced on X the activation of new traffic signals on Al Burouq Street in Madinat Al Riyadh will be operational on Saturday (June 1).

Khaleej Times

