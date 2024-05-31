Anurag Kashyap, Gulshan Devaiah To Star In Police-Villain Chase Drama ‘Bad Cop’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Actors Gulshan Devaiah and Anurag Kashyap are set to star in the upcoming police-villain chase drama titled 'Bad Cop', a fictional series directed by Aditya Datt.

Also starring Harleen Sethi, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Aishwarya Sushmita in pivotal roles, the show features Anurag as the quirky villain Kazbe and Gulshan as Karan, a daring cop.

Talking about his role, Anurag said:“I have created a lot of characters that are gory, quirky, dark, and many more things, but believe it or not, it was difficult for me to be one. Kazbe is someone who doesn't think too much before doing anything; he just does it. He is dreadful, eccentric, nefarious, and a quintessential villain.

“I had to bite into the intricacies of this character and make it my own.”

Gulshan said he had a lot of fun working on 'Bad Cop' because it's an out-and-out entertainer.

“I am excited because it's a very different kind of role for me. I played a different cop in another show as Devilal, but here it's more like a massy-entertaining kind of cop. I was familiar with Aditya Datt's style since I had worked with him before, he is very straightforward and wants to make an entertaining, cool show that people will enjoy,” she said.

Gulshan agrees the action sequences were challenging, especially the running, as he is not used to doing action and“I'm not physically built for it.”

”Moreover, it was enjoyable to perform with Anurag, who had only directed and produced my films earlier, but it was fun to do scenes and action with him. It was a great moment for me because I never expected to be acting with him.”

“I'm curious to see how people will enjoy my version of a filmy cop."

Director Aditya Datt said he is“happy to bring a story which is classic, quirky, thrilling, and full of action.”

“It's a hardcore classic cop vs villain chase, but with a fun twist that will leave you intrigued till the end. The series has high-octane action, and eccentric characters, and is a complete entertainer. Each character of the series has been crafted with utmost depth and detailing, played by some fabulous actors.”

Aradhana Bhola, Managing Director, Fremantle India, said:“We are excited to begin a brand new chapter in Fremantle India's journey of content creation with our very first drama web series, 'Bad Cop'.”